CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waycross, GA

Check out these homes on the Waycross market now

Posted by 
Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 4 days ago

(Waycross, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Waycross. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXxen_0bnMkmPx00

315 Magnolia Street, Waycross, 31501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1945

PRICED TO SELL!! This 3 bedrooom, 1 bath home is the perfect starter home! Its located right in the heart of Waycross- within minutes from dining, shopping and downtown. It has a fully fenced in backyard which is great for pets and a nice little storage building with power ran to it. The front porch is perfect to sit and enjoy the evening sunsets and was built at just the right height for everyone to be able to safely and easily sit along the edge of the porch and enjoy the 4th of July fireworks. Inside, the main living area is spacious and features new laminate floors. Two bedrooms have carpet and one has beautiful hardwood floors, but all three rooms have two closet spaces!! Don't let this one slip you by, ITS PRICED TO SELL-at this price, you could be paying towards homeOWNERship for what you may be paying in rent!! Call your preferred Realtor today to set up a showing before its gone!

For open house information, contact Anna Saucedo, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30819)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajFyW_0bnMkmPx00

4082 Meadow Circle, Blackshear, 31516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Rolling Meadows Subdivision conveniently located between Pierce County Middle and Pierce County High School. Nice 1.18 corner lot with 30 X 50 workshop with rollup door. The interior of the home features a nice large open kitchen with updated cabinets. The living room and the dining room are accessible from the kitchen. A large family room is also located just off the kitchen. The exterior also has a lean-to for a boat or lawnmower.

For open house information, contact Robyn McKee, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30578)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pybkh_0bnMkmPx00

2754 Seminole Trail, Waycross, 31503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Super cute ranch that has been freshened up with new paint, new HVAC, remodeled guest bathroom, painted kitchen cabinets, new flooring! This beautiful Waycross home sits on just over an acre, offers 2 carports. The family room has a wood burning fireplace with insert, built in bookshelves and a flex space off of it that could be a great multi-purpose room. The primary suite has a bathroom with tiled shower, walk in closet and nice vanity area. The secondary bedrooms share a bathroom that has been completely remodeled. Great value and priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Alli Sweat, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

Copyright © 2021 Golden Isles Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIAORGA-1628705)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8X1Z_0bnMkmPx00

510 Hendry Street, Blackshear, 31516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in None

HEART OF BLACKSHEAR !!!GET it before it's GONE!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom is Located in Pierce County— BLACKSHEAR GA....Many updates already just needs final inside to make it complete. Home features titled shower, and hardwood floors. Also has detached apartment. What are you waiting for. Call your Realtor NOW!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30865)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
106
Followers
187
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Waycross, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Family Room#Ga#Realtor#Compass360 Realty Inc#Pierce County High School#Rollup#Super#Alli Sweat#Merina Spell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy