Check out these homes on the Waycross market now

(Waycross, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Waycross. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

315 Magnolia Street, Waycross, 31501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1945

PRICED TO SELL!! This 3 bedrooom, 1 bath home is the perfect starter home! Its located right in the heart of Waycross- within minutes from dining, shopping and downtown. It has a fully fenced in backyard which is great for pets and a nice little storage building with power ran to it. The front porch is perfect to sit and enjoy the evening sunsets and was built at just the right height for everyone to be able to safely and easily sit along the edge of the porch and enjoy the 4th of July fireworks. Inside, the main living area is spacious and features new laminate floors. Two bedrooms have carpet and one has beautiful hardwood floors, but all three rooms have two closet spaces!! Don't let this one slip you by, ITS PRICED TO SELL-at this price, you could be paying towards homeOWNERship for what you may be paying in rent!! Call your preferred Realtor today to set up a showing before its gone!

For open house information, contact Anna Saucedo, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

4082 Meadow Circle, Blackshear, 31516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Rolling Meadows Subdivision conveniently located between Pierce County Middle and Pierce County High School. Nice 1.18 corner lot with 30 X 50 workshop with rollup door. The interior of the home features a nice large open kitchen with updated cabinets. The living room and the dining room are accessible from the kitchen. A large family room is also located just off the kitchen. The exterior also has a lean-to for a boat or lawnmower.

For open house information, contact Robyn McKee, Compass360 Realty Inc. at 912-283-3512

2754 Seminole Trail, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Super cute ranch that has been freshened up with new paint, new HVAC, remodeled guest bathroom, painted kitchen cabinets, new flooring! This beautiful Waycross home sits on just over an acre, offers 2 carports. The family room has a wood burning fireplace with insert, built in bookshelves and a flex space off of it that could be a great multi-purpose room. The primary suite has a bathroom with tiled shower, walk in closet and nice vanity area. The secondary bedrooms share a bathroom that has been completely remodeled. Great value and priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Alli Sweat, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

510 Hendry Street, Blackshear, 31516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in None

HEART OF BLACKSHEAR !!!GET it before it's GONE!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom is Located in Pierce County— BLACKSHEAR GA....Many updates already just needs final inside to make it complete. Home features titled shower, and hardwood floors. Also has detached apartment. What are you waiting for. Call your Realtor NOW!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736