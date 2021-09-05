CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

On the hunt for a home in Hazleton? These houses are on the market

Hazleton Digest
 4 days ago

(Hazleton, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hazleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Gdt_0bnMklXE00

1076 Alter Street, Luzerne County, 18202

4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Available for the first time is the home of the Late Right Reverend Bishop Innocent, well cared for and ready for a new owner to love! Located in Hazel Township, this spacious 4-5 BR, 2.5 bath Colonial offers wired security system, brand new water heater & 1 car garage. Inside, the main level boasts a large living room, dining room & open concept kitchen/ eating area complete w/ breakfast bar & sliders to Sunroom; the perfect place to unwind. 1st floor bedroom/office, bonus room/office & convenient half bath complete the main level. Upstairs, there are 3 generous sized bedrooms, a full bath & the spacious master bedroom suite featuring a large walk in closet & full bath. The full unfished basement provides an abundance of storage, laundry hook ups & potential to finish for even more living space! Located on a .29 acre lot for all of your outdoor activities! Walking distance to schools and public transportation, and quick drive to Rt 309, Rt 93, Pa turnpike and shopping centers.

For open house information, contact Jonathan C. Campbell, DLP Realty at 800-350-8061

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVARPA-671904)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4QlL_0bnMklXE00

23 Iroquois Trail, White Haven, 18661

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Well built home located on two beautiful lots that border State Game Landin The Pocono community of Indian Lake! This home features 3 bedrooms, spacious kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, dining room with energy efficient cast iron stove, living Room with newer carpet. Main level offers a guest bedroom & bath. The addition offers massive closets, den/bedroom, large master bedroom with 3 season room with walls of windows for natural light. Full unfinished basement is an open space filled with opportunity .An oversized 2-car garage, kennel, 2 sheds, enclosed patio facing the yard looks out to the game-lands. Paved driveway! Pristine community lake, playground, beach & is surrounded by game-lands-a hunter's/hiker's delight! 5 mins. to Nature Preserve & Bear Creek Falls!Jack Frost and Big Boulder & Montage Mountain Ski areas, Pocono Raceway, The Crossings, Hickory Run State Park and more!

For open house information, contact Sunita Arora, ERA One Source Realty at 570-587-9999

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-3779)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq6Av_0bnMklXE00

246 Cedar, Tamaqua, 18252

4 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Spacious 4 bedroom home with a large flat yard and oversized deck area. Great home for entertaining or watching the fur babies run around in the yard. Big double living room with original woodwork greet you on the 1st floor, followed by the dining room, kitchen and conveniently located 1st floor laundry. Out back is an oversized deck you can relax on and listen to the Panther Creek that borders the rear of the property. 3 nice sized bedrooms and a bath on the 3rd floor. The 3rd floor also features a bedroom and an additional storage room that could be made into a 5th bedroom with a little effort. Home is currently rented and would be a great addition to an investors portfolio, but would also make a great home for a full time home owner.

For open house information, contact Douglas A Yoder, New Day Real Estate, LLC at 570-645-3075

Copyright © 2021 Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMARPA-PM-89056)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dw1wI_0bnMklXE00

118 Patterson Street, Schuylkill County, 18252

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Townhouse | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Check out this Tamaqua Dutch Hill 3BR 1BA row home! Perfect starter home, or add to your investment portfolio! Updated electric, and small yard. Schedule your appointment today!!

For open house information, contact Kim R. Hillegass, Charlotte Solt Real Estate at 570-668-2240

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LVARPA-678306)

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

