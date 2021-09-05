Top homes for sale in Sandusky

(Sandusky, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sandusky. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6132 East Regatta Passage, Lakeside-Marblehead, 43440 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come enjoy this beautiful Modern Farmhouse Ranch with views of Lake Erie, all located in Regatta in Danbury Township, Marblehead. This New Construction home by Windridge Custom Homes is a brand new design in their collection. Enter the front door from the sprawling front porch into this open concept home that is perfect for entertaining. The Great room and dinette have a soaring vaulted ceiling open to the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large island and corner pantry to keep everything neat and organized. Enjoy the private Owner’s Retreat with a spa-like master bath featuring an exquisite custom tile shower, a huge walk-in closet, and dual vanities with granite counters. You will find two additional generous sized bedrooms with a full bath on the main level. From the oversized garage with extra storage is the laundry and mudroom with lockers. Upstairs you will find a bonus room with a full bath and a large deck overlooking Lake Erie. Call to schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Robin B Pickett, BHHS Stouffer Realty, Inc. at 330-835-4900

5028 Coventry Ln, Huron, 44839 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be Built. Kimberly floor plan is a split ranch with lots of light and an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, covered porch, and 2 ½ car garage. Price includes granite, LVP floors, white cabinets, SS appliances, fireplace, tray ceilings, dramatic arches, and much more.

For open house information, contact Betty Higgins, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

889 Crosstree Ln, Sandusky, 44870 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,080 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Exquisite bayfront home in the gated community known as Hidden Harbor Lagoons. This home sits on the premier lot in the subdivision and offers a first floor master as well as 2nd floor guest accommodations. No cost was spared in construction of this high quality home. Property includes floating dock as well as a sandy beach and magnificent views of the sunrises and sunsets on the bay. The amenities are too numerous too list so please see attached property highlight sheet. Custom kitchen includes cherry cabinets and granite counter tops as well as magnificent views of the bay. 10' ceilings adorn the first floor with 14' ceilings in the living room and foyer. Master bedroom includes whirlpool and steam shower with custom cabinets and granite countertops.

For open house information, contact Peter S Grant, Keller Williams Elevate at 440-572-1200

6201 West Bogart Rd, Castalia, 44824 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,960 Square Feet | Built in 1998

One time owner! This SIP(Structural Insulated Panels) 2x6 Constructed home, is designed with a contemporary twist. This type of build is an energy-efficient home you can't beat. With nearly 3,000 sq. ft., the average heating bill is only $110.00 a month. This type of construction offers less drafts, moisture, noise and helps keep dust and allergens from penetrating. Upon entry you will admire the grand vaulted ceiling space that opens to a two story living room with a grand size kitchen. You'll have two bedrooms and a full size bathroom on each level. The large 14x30 eat-in kitchen includes a custom built bar area that's open to the main living room...a great way of entertaining. The upstairs is an open lofted area over looking the main entry and living room, but large enough for privacy! Ceramic tile flooring with updated bath, paint & some carpet. The heated garage can fit 3 cars with extra space for a work/ hobby area. The roof is a metal roof and maintenance free for years to come!

For open house information, contact Belinda D Hoffman, Russell Real Estate Services at 419-625-5555