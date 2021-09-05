Take a look at these homes on the Norwich market now

(Norwich, CT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norwich. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

87 Lake Drive, Montville, 06370 2 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Wait until you see this spectacular waterfront property with unobstructed views of Oxoboxo Lake! This 163.8-acre unrestricted lake is great for fishing, kayaking, boating and swimming all from your backyard. This is a rare & exciting opportunity to own a beautiful custom remodeled home in a treasured location with direct waterfront access and your own 10x30 commercial grade dock. Upon entrance you will be immediately impressed by a spacious open floor plan, the abundance of natural light, and astonishing water views from the Kitchen to the Living room. The Kitchen has vaulted ceilings, ample cabinet space, a breakfast bar and a spectacular living / dining area with a mini split. Adding to the grandeur are two slider doors that open to panoramic vistas of the lake. The main level also features two bedrooms with their own mini split and a large full bathroom with a stall shower. Designed for gracious living & joyful entertaining, the finished lower level has a second Kitchen, a Dining area, a full bathroom, access to the utilities, washer and dryer hook ups and a large family room. Two sliders lead to the outdoor patio with its own retractable awning to enjoy the outdoors any time of day. This home would make for a perfect lake retreat or primary residence. Schedule an appointment today to preview this beautiful property!

181 Boombridge Road, North Stonington, 06359 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2002

MULTIPLE OFFERS. SELLER ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST ON 6.24.21 AT NOON. Looking for a spacious home? Come check out this 3 bedroom house with kitchen and dining area, living room with a fireplace and finished lower level. HVAC has been inspected and in working order. Well and septic have been repaired to working order. Town records list house as 4 bedroom. House has 3 bedrooms. 4th room is in basement with no closet. This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 05/28/2021. See HomeSteps.com for more information on FMFL. See agent remarks on offer submission. Property to be sold in as-is condition.

16 Crestview Drive, Montville, 06382 4 Beds 4 Baths | $318,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great location in a quiet Cul-de-sac. This Raised ranch is more in shape as a Colonial style. Property has just been completely renovated and updated. It is in turnkey condition. You only have to close and move your furniture inside. An oversized deck overlooks the large rear fenced in back yard. The home has numerous features: Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Brand new Stainless Steal appliances, Slider onto the deck from the dining area. 4 Bedrooms 2 full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. A master suite is on the main floor. A great flow throughout this home. Walking distance to Mohegan Sun Casino. Easy access to the highways.

Lt#8485 Lakeside Drive, North Stonington, 06359 2 Beds 0 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 536 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Own a piece of Blue Lake/ Anderson Pond with this direct waterfront, seasonal cabin. With a some TLC you can have a great getaway with total privacy. Enjoy all water activities such as water skiing, tubing, and boating.

