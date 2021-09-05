Take a look at these homes on the Cedar City market now

(Cedar City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4017 W 250 N, Cedar City, 84720 3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful 2 level home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a spacious family room and open floor plan. Home has a good sized backyard with large mature trees.

235 E 820 S, Cedar City, 84720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Location, Location! Walk to downtown or enjoy the walking trails that are just minutes from this beautiful twin home. Home is also near Cedar Mountain giving you beautiful mountain views from the front of this home and is within walking distance to a major grocery store. Well maintained with plenty of room plus tons of storage. Beautiful private fenced back yard that has the feel of being in the

612 W 1300 N, Cedar City, 84720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Don't miss this charming three bedroom two bath home right in the center of Cedar City! Enjoy one level living with an open concept floor plan and no yard work! Corner lot, yard care included, new paint, close to schools and parks. Check out the virtual tour.

253 S Sunset Pointe Dr, Cedar City, 84720 4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,790 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Mesa Hills custom built home with curb appeal in great location/neighborhood. Views of mountains. Watch city fireworks from secluded private backyard with mature landscaping, block wall fencing, peach and apple trees, garden space, 2 huge covered patios, dog run, RV/boat parking, and motion-sensing lighting. Kitchen has tons of storage. Wood burning stove. $5000 carpet allowance

