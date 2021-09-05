Take a look at these homes on the Cedar City market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Cedar City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cedar City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlfRp_0bnMkfEs00

4017 W 250 N, Cedar City, 84720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful 2 level home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a spacious family room and open floor plan. Home has a good sized backyard with large mature trees.

For open house information, contact LANDON ANGLIN, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225585)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9eiu_0bnMkfEs00

235 E 820 S, Cedar City, 84720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,729 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Location, Location! Walk to downtown or enjoy the walking trails that are just minutes from this beautiful twin home. Home is also near Cedar Mountain giving you beautiful mountain views from the front of this home and is within walking distance to a major grocery store. Well maintained with plenty of room plus tons of storage. Beautiful private fenced back yard that has the feel of being in the

For open house information, contact MICHELLE JORGENSON, ERA REALTY CENTER MTN MAN at 435-586-2777

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225896)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzsSJ_0bnMkfEs00

612 W 1300 N, Cedar City, 84720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Don't miss this charming three bedroom two bath home right in the center of Cedar City! Enjoy one level living with an open concept floor plan and no yard work! Corner lot, yard care included, new paint, close to schools and parks. Check out the virtual tour.

For open house information, contact STEVEN NELSON, STRATUM REAL ESTATE GROUP PLLC (SOUTH BRANCH) at 435-586-4874

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225198)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEgfj_0bnMkfEs00

253 S Sunset Pointe Dr, Cedar City, 84720

4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,790 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Mesa Hills custom built home with curb appeal in great location/neighborhood. Views of mountains. Watch city fireworks from secluded private backyard with mature landscaping, block wall fencing, peach and apple trees, garden space, 2 huge covered patios, dog run, RV/boat parking, and motion-sensing lighting. Kitchen has tons of storage. Wood burning stove. $5000 carpet allowance

For open house information, contact KAY LYNN CARTER, ERA REALTY CENTER at 435-586-2777

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-223754)

