Elizabeth City, NC

On the hunt for a home in Elizabeth City? These houses are on the market

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 4 days ago

(Elizabeth City, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elizabeth City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUlDN_0bnMkcah00

943 Holiday Island Road, Hertford, 27944

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 3 bed 2 bath home is move in ready! New flooring thru out. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, huge closets and storage. Bonus room. Septic system has been replaced. Located on almost an acre. Located just minutes from Perquimans River and Albemarle Sound.

For open house information, contact Tracey Ayers, ENC Pirate Realty at 252-378-2313

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100274411)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMOUk_0bnMkcah00

187 Wiggins Road, Hertford, 27985

4 Beds 3 Baths | $311,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Get ready to make this lovely ready to move in home yours. This lovely home features hardwood floors in foyer, bedrooms, and living and dining room areas. 4 bedrooms, 1 which has been converted to an awesome home office, 3 bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room and a huge 2 car detached garage await your family to make this house your home. You will surely enjoy the lovely well groomed yard for family events. Don't hesitate to show. Presenting offers on September 1, 2021.

For open house information, contact Jamytta Bell, Lifstyl Real Estate Raleigh at 919-301-8777

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2403454)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeyRi_0bnMkcah00

104 Chadburn Avenue, Elizabeth City, 27909

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 870 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming bungalow just outside the city limits. 2 bedrooms / 1 bath with room to expand into the attic (32'x12' of floored space plus eaves). You'll love the hardwood floors and 35' x 22' garage - perfect for all of your toys or a workshop. The home has a new roof (2020), a new washer and dryer (never used!), and the seller is including a new queen frame & mattress. A contractor is working to complete the breakfast bar and trim around the washer and dryer closet.

For open house information, contact Emily Quinn Bray, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty KH at 252-261-3800

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-115263)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYZAh_0bnMkcah00

16 Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City, 27909

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Greatroom has kerosene space heater on hearth. Kerosene tank in back of home. Den has space for small dining area, kitchen has bar and is a pass-through to the formal DR. "Sunken" LR and few steps down from DR into what used to be garage is now a huge area w/ office & 1/2 bath & closets galore. Tons of storage in this house! Attached 2 car garage has large doors that open on both ends with 2 garage door openers. Back yard is a haven with wide overhang for covered patio and brick-surround around 2 large trees with built-in grill and picnic space!! The setting is very unique and private!Vacant

For open house information, contact Todd White GRI CRS ABR GREEN, Rich Company at 252-338-5432

Copyright © 2021 Albemarle Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AAARNC-105089)

See more property details

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

