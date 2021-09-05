CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

House hunt Kerrville: See what’s on the market now

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Kerrville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kerrville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8V29_0bnMkbhy00

1009 Comanche Hills Dr, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,149 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This feature-rich luxury garden home is located in the master-planned community of Comanche Trace just minutes to Kerrville. Built in 2020, this open-concept home features all of the amenities you would expect from a new home, including high ceilings with beams, 8' interior doors, stone fireplace with gas logs, island kitchen with gas range, lots of cabinets, and pantry. Just off the kitchen is a dining room with views. The primary suite has plenty of room for seating in addition to a king sized-bed.The ensuite includes a walk-in shower, soaking tub, two vanities and large closet. There are 2 guest bedrooms, one of which could also easily be used as an office. Wide-plank plantation shutters on most windows. Spacious covered patio is ideal for enjoying the Hill County weather. The back yard is fenced and backs up to a green space affording golf and long distance views. Two car-plus golf cart garage. Comanche Trace offers walking trails, catch-and-release fishing lake, community garden, and river park, plus a private club with a 27- hole golf course, fitness center, pool, tennis, and so much more. Yards in this area are maintained by the HOA for a yearly yard maintenance fee.

For open house information, contact Toni Manchester, CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty at 830-257-5010

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104429)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiUAR_0bnMkbhy00

225 Wedgewood Lane, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 2005

FABULOUS OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES in this well maintained one owner home, built in 2005 & located in Greenwood Forest Subdivision with no city taxes & no required HOA fees. Desirable floorplan with split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, impressive Living Room with high vaulted ceiling & pretty wood burning fireplace, wood look flooring & open to Kitchen & Dining Area - great for entertaining! Pretty Kitchen with serving/sitting bar and all appliances to convey including refrigerator & washer & dryer, nice sized utility room & the Master Bedroom/Bath features a walk-in closet, his/her vanities & walk-in shower PLUS a door to outside deck. A MUST SEE wonderful attached covered deck with hot tub plus extra attached wood deck - great for outdoor grilling & parties. Attached 2-car garage, 352 s.f. workshop & hobby room, fenced garden area, front yard is rocked for low maintenance and much much more!!!

For open house information, contact Barbara Mize, REALTY EXECUTIVES Kerrville at 830-315-2000

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104514)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcngO_0bnMkbhy00

942 Spicer Loop, Kerrville, 78028

2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in None

Rustic little cabin with lots of charm on five acres, perfectly private and tranquil setting away from any road noise. Magnificent detached workshop, 1080sf +/- with two, 10x10 overhead doors, sure to please a hobbyist. Gated & perimeter fenced with an ATV path that winds down to "the pit" set up for target practice. Abundant deer with good mix of mature trees. A great recreational opportunity for "camping" in the hill country. With a little work, potential for STR. No showings until Friday, August 27th.

For open house information, contact Janelle Peralt, JP Properties at 830-896-3755

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104542)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjUVs_0bnMkbhy00

1306 Alice St, Kerrville, 78028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Nestled on a hillside in the quiet, quirky neighborhood of desirable Methodist Encampment sits this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This well maintained home is move-in ready with many new upgrades throughout including double pane windows. The large living room features a rock wood burning fire place and beautiful original hardwood floors. The kitchen has ample cabinet space with new stainless steel appliances. Dining area is just off the kitchen. Next to the dining area through the contemporary barn doors is the third bedroom or can be used as an office. The main floor features the second bedroom as well, which has a separate balcony. The large master suite is upstairs with an incredible view off of the balcony and features an en-suite with an amazing claw foot bathtub! Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio, equipped for a hot tub and party lights.

For open house information, contact Tanner Kaiser, Fore Premier Properties at 830-257-4000

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104251)

