On the hunt for a home in Huber Heights? These houses are on the market

(Huber Heights, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huber Heights will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1509 Pershing Boulevard, Dayton, 45410 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Everything you have been looking for in a Belmont/Linden Heights Cape Cod is right here! Nothing to do but move in and enjoy. This 3 bedroom/ 1 full bath home has been cared for and updated. On entry you will admire the original hardwood floors that continue down the hallway and throughout the bedrooms. The bathroom has been beautifully updated. Upstairs finds a finished bedroom running the full length of the house with built in storage galore. Back downstairs, the lovely eat in kitchen has tile flooring, and comes with all appliances. The full, dry basement contains a laundry area complete with washer and dryer. There is also a custom-built bar and lighting! Outside is a huge concrete drive/patio/basketball court, fenced yard and an amazing two car mechanic's garage! With full electric, ethernet, lighting and shop space, the garage is a dream hobby space. Updated double paned, insulated windows keep this home energy efficient and cozy for all seasons.

3124 Claydor Drive, Beavercreek, 45431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 1968

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Check out this super clean ranch, located in Fairlea Estates, Beavercreek. Only minutes to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Brand new wall-to-wall carpet throughout! Foyer with all wood floors. Nice sized kitchen with ample storage and built in wine rack. Plenty of room to stretch out in the Great room which is conveniently open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has abundant closet space and ensuite featuring a walk in shower. You’ll enjoy sitting on the covered patio with privacy from the mature landscaping. Charming wooden storage shed in the backyard. Don’t wait! Schedule a tour today!

4093 Rushton Drive, Beavercreek, 45431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Absolutely Gorgeous Ranch Home offers 1800+ Sq Ft, 4 Bed, 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, on almost 1/2 Acre! The Great Room greets you offering Cathedral Ceiling, Open Floor Concept, Skylights, WBFP. Kitchen offers Newer Appliances, Backsplash, Ceramic Tiled Countertop, Island. Family Room offers French Doors leading to Fenced in Backyard (Shade Sail Conveys), Side Door leading to Patio access, views of Private Backyard. Left side of home offers 3 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom (Remodeled 2019). Right side of home offers Owner's Suite (Bay Window, Cathedral Ceiling, Private Half Bath, 8X7 Walk-In Closet). Home offers Natural Light throughout. Outside offers Fence, Patio, Porch, Privacy. Seller offering Home Warranty. Updates: Exterior 2019, Flooring, Roof 2019, Water Heater 2019, Water Softener 2020, Windows (vary in age, but mostly newer). Community: I-70, I-675, Fairfield Mall, Grangeview Park, The Greene, Koogler Wetland Prairie Reserve, Regal Fairfield Commons, Russ Nature Preserve, WPAFB.

0 E Shoop Road, Tipp City, 45371 0 Bed 0 Bath | $852,500 | Farm | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1920

63.5 acres with agriculture zoning and frontage on Ginhamsburg Rd on the south side and a 50'' easement off Shoop Rd. to access the land from the North side. Over 1500 feet of frontage along I-75 along the West property line. Located just South of Tipp City.

