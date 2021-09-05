CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

On the hunt for a home in Huber Heights? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 4 days ago

(Huber Heights, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huber Heights will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niElE_0bnMkTb200

1509 Pershing Boulevard, Dayton, 45410

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Everything you have been looking for in a Belmont/Linden Heights Cape Cod is right here! Nothing to do but move in and enjoy. This 3 bedroom/ 1 full bath home has been cared for and updated. On entry you will admire the original hardwood floors that continue down the hallway and throughout the bedrooms. The bathroom has been beautifully updated. Upstairs finds a finished bedroom running the full length of the house with built in storage galore. Back downstairs, the lovely eat in kitchen has tile flooring, and comes with all appliances. The full, dry basement contains a laundry area complete with washer and dryer. There is also a custom-built bar and lighting! Outside is a huge concrete drive/patio/basketball court, fenced yard and an amazing two car mechanic's garage! With full electric, ethernet, lighting and shop space, the garage is a dream hobby space. Updated double paned, insulated windows keep this home energy efficient and cozy for all seasons.

For open house information, contact Tami Holmes, HER, REALTORS(r) at 937-890-8688

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1011808)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Psbf9_0bnMkTb200

3124 Claydor Drive, Beavercreek, 45431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 1968

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Check out this super clean ranch, located in Fairlea Estates, Beavercreek. Only minutes to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Brand new wall-to-wall carpet throughout! Foyer with all wood floors. Nice sized kitchen with ample storage and built in wine rack. Plenty of room to stretch out in the Great room which is conveniently open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has abundant closet space and ensuite featuring a walk in shower. You’ll enjoy sitting on the covered patio with privacy from the mature landscaping. Charming wooden storage shed in the backyard. Don’t wait! Schedule a tour today!

For open house information, contact Christina Gentry, RE/MAX Ultimate at 937-929-0511

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-847121)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l9Mr_0bnMkTb200

4093 Rushton Drive, Beavercreek, 45431

4 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Absolutely Gorgeous Ranch Home offers 1800+ Sq Ft, 4 Bed, 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath, on almost 1/2 Acre! The Great Room greets you offering Cathedral Ceiling, Open Floor Concept, Skylights, WBFP. Kitchen offers Newer Appliances, Backsplash, Ceramic Tiled Countertop, Island. Family Room offers French Doors leading to Fenced in Backyard (Shade Sail Conveys), Side Door leading to Patio access, views of Private Backyard. Left side of home offers 3 Bedrooms and Full Bathroom (Remodeled 2019). Right side of home offers Owner's Suite (Bay Window, Cathedral Ceiling, Private Half Bath, 8X7 Walk-In Closet). Home offers Natural Light throughout. Outside offers Fence, Patio, Porch, Privacy. Seller offering Home Warranty. Updates: Exterior 2019, Flooring, Roof 2019, Water Heater 2019, Water Softener 2020, Windows (vary in age, but mostly newer). Community: I-70, I-675, Fairfield Mall, Grangeview Park, The Greene, Koogler Wetland Prairie Reserve, Regal Fairfield Commons, Russ Nature Preserve, WPAFB.

For open house information, contact Noel C Morris, Keller Williams Home Town Rlty at 937-890-9111

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-844611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QymY_0bnMkTb200

0 E Shoop Road, Tipp City, 45371

0 Bed 0 Bath | $852,500 | Farm | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1920

63.5 acres with agriculture zoning and frontage on Ginhamsburg Rd on the south side and a 50'' easement off Shoop Rd. to access the land from the North side. Over 1500 feet of frontage along I-75 along the West property line. Located just South of Tipp City.

For open house information, contact David Galbreath Jr., Galbreath REALTORS at 937-339-0508

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1003506)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
50
Followers
212
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Real Estate
Huber Heights, OH
Business
City
Tipp City, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Huber Heights, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Realtors#Wbfp#Newer Appliances#French#Private Backyard#Home Warranty#Flooring Roof 2019#Regal Fairfield Commons#Keller Williams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy