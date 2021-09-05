Take a look at these homes on the market in Stevens Point

(Stevens Point, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stevens Point than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2831 County Road C, Stevens Point, 54481 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in None

Wait until you see it, but do not wait too long because this amazing 80-acre property with two private ponds will be gone before you know it! This beautiful home has been maintained meticulously and boasts many improvements such as a gorgeous four-season sunroom, hardwood floors, exposed beam cathedral ceiling, custom Crystal cherry-wood cabinets, a nine-foot wrap-around deck, standing seam steel roof, and a completely new red clay brick veneer. Privacy and serenity await so schedule your showing today!

2401 Jefferson Street, Stevens Point, 54481 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is close to schools and shopping. Hardwood floors in living room and 2 bedrooms, Huge breezeway and closet between the garage and house. Lots of updated windows throughout. Finished family room in the basement as well as a second full bathroom and a unfinished area for a workshop, craft area or just for extra storage. Fenced in yard with patio. Call today to schedule a private showing. This could be your Next Home!

516 Indiana Avenue, Stevens Point, 54481 3 Beds 4 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,036 Square Feet | Built in None

Reduced -$20,000 to allow for updates. The PERFECT "Stay-cation" home! 4,000 SF of finished living space. The most amazing feature of this home is the completely restored 10 foot deep kidney shaped IN-DOOR, IN-GROUND, HEATED POOL and CEDAR POOL ROOM with new pool room Furnace, new Pool heater, new pool filter, and new flooring w/ half bath. Beautiful pool area is accessible from the family room and master BR. Don't be fooled by the front of this home because, this home is HUGE! Originally built by E. B. Sommers, this home will amaze you with size & features! As you enter you are greeted by a large living room and dining room with an open beam ceiling. Kitchen has a built-in oven, new cooktop, new sink and faucet, trash compactor, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Master bedroom is huge, and the main bath was professionally remodeled with a beautiful jetted tub and a shower to die for featuring gorgeous tile and a massive 24" x 24" rain shower head and with Two on-demand hot water heaters. You'll never run out of hot water.

540 Silverleaf Court, Plover, 54467 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2021

2021 Custom Built by Heartland Custom Homes! Located in the NEW Arbor Haven Subdivision, this INCREDIBLE Heartland Custom Home is mow complete. This beautiful home offers 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths and over 2,500 square feet of finishing! Additional features Include: Open concept, Vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace with custom shiplap to the ceiling. Spacious Kitchen with maple cabinets and center island. Master suite offers excellent walk-in closet space and master bath. Main level laundry with private Mud Room that opens to the 3 car attached garage. The lower level offers a spacious Family Room with additional full Bath and large bedroom and sunny egress windows for natural light! An abundance of Storage Space allows for more room for additional finishing if desired. 12’x10’ concrete patio will be great for relaxing or entertaining. It is not to late to make a few changes so contact today for additional details.

