Take a look at these homes on the market in Palestine

(Palestine, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Palestine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8110 An County Road 2419, Elkhart, 75839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Adorable farmhouse style home with lovely curb appeal located atop a hill on 4.74 acres in Elkhart ISD! Floor plan encompasses an open living/dining/kitchen with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen features a large island, freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops and updated appliances. Neutral paint colors are warm and inviting! Bedrooms are spacious and both bathrooms have been updated. Property is fenced, cross fenced and perfect for horses or cattle. Double detached carport has shop w/cement floor! Roof 2016. Don't Miss! Virtual: https://youtu.be/LYjNm0E0LqI

912 N Sycamore, Palestine, 75801 6 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Duplex | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling All Investors! This two story "duplex" is in great condition and makes for a wise investment. The top story has 3 bedrooms with one bath and an office. The bottom story has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Each unit has some original hardwood flooring. Both also offer off street parking with private entrances. Downstairs unit rents for $695 per month. The top story tenant will be moving out soon but the bottom story tenant has a current lease and wants to stay. Each unit has a nice deck. This could be a great investment or you can live in one unit while renting the other. Under house plumbing has been upgraded to PEX. Property has been well kept and cared for.

651 Acr 151, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Farm | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 1992

The J&R Ranch is 131 acres conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping in Palestine Texas! Has a Spacious Custom Ranch Style Brick Home located on the property built in 1992 along with two separate living quarters behind the home. This is an attractive EAST TEXAS property in a great area with endless possibilities!!! Call today for a showing!

1109 E Angelina St, Palestine, 75801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Step Back into Time and Enjoy this lovely one owner home! It has been immaculately kept! If you are looking for a place to spread out, this just may be it. Home features formal den with gas log mock fireplace, dining and living with a huge bonus/game room that could be a fourth bedroom easily at rear of home. Sunroom at rear exit as well. The kitchen has tiled counter tops and a tiled island and a step down breakfast area. Expansive master bedroom with a bathroom the size of the bedroom/full length walk-in-closet. Lot reaches from Angelina to Neches Street (approx .6084 of an acre)back lot has its own address {1116 E Neches} and has a greenhouse, additional storage unit and a cement floored double car garage.

