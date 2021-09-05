CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Palestine

Posted by 
Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 4 days ago

(Palestine, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Palestine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJHUm_0bnMkKtj00

8110 An County Road 2419, Elkhart, 75839

3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Adorable farmhouse style home with lovely curb appeal located atop a hill on 4.74 acres in Elkhart ISD! Floor plan encompasses an open living/dining/kitchen with wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen features a large island, freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops and updated appliances. Neutral paint colors are warm and inviting! Bedrooms are spacious and both bathrooms have been updated. Property is fenced, cross fenced and perfect for horses or cattle. Double detached carport has shop w/cement floor! Roof 2016. Don't Miss! Virtual: https://youtu.be/LYjNm0E0LqI

For open house information, contact Christie Scroggins, GRI, Landmark Realty LLC. at 903-729-4000

Copyright © 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARTX-92089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2RSL_0bnMkKtj00

912 N Sycamore, Palestine, 75801

6 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Duplex | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Calling All Investors! This two story "duplex" is in great condition and makes for a wise investment. The top story has 3 bedrooms with one bath and an office. The bottom story has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths. Each unit has some original hardwood flooring. Both also offer off street parking with private entrances. Downstairs unit rents for $695 per month. The top story tenant will be moving out soon but the bottom story tenant has a current lease and wants to stay. Each unit has a nice deck. This could be a great investment or you can live in one unit while renting the other. Under house plumbing has been upgraded to PEX. Property has been well kept and cared for.

For open house information, contact Brandi Hill, COMBINED ASSOCIATES at 903-729-0118

Copyright © 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARTX-92038)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFlLV_0bnMkKtj00

651 Acr 151, Palestine, 75801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Farm | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 1992

The J&R Ranch is 131 acres conveniently located minutes from restaurants and shopping in Palestine Texas! Has a Spacious Custom Ranch Style Brick Home located on the property built in 1992 along with two separate living quarters behind the home. This is an attractive EAST TEXAS property in a great area with endless possibilities!!! Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Jessica Walker, Hibbard Real Estate at 903-729-1055

Copyright © 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARTX-91934)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrFkF_0bnMkKtj00

1109 E Angelina St, Palestine, 75801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Step Back into Time and Enjoy this lovely one owner home! It has been immaculately kept! If you are looking for a place to spread out, this just may be it. Home features formal den with gas log mock fireplace, dining and living with a huge bonus/game room that could be a fourth bedroom easily at rear of home. Sunroom at rear exit as well. The kitchen has tiled counter tops and a tiled island and a step down breakfast area. Expansive master bedroom with a bathroom the size of the bedroom/full length walk-in-closet. Lot reaches from Angelina to Neches Street (approx .6084 of an acre)back lot has its own address {1116 E Neches} and has a greenhouse, additional storage unit and a cement floored double car garage.

For open house information, contact Christie Scroggins, GRI, Landmark Realty LLC. at 903-729-4000

Copyright © 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARTX-91911)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Palestine Post

Palestine Post

Palestine, TX
90
Followers
198
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Palestine, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Elkhart, TX
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Restaurants#Gri#Landmark Realty Llc#Pex#Hibbard Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy