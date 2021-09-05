CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

On the hunt for a home in Wheeling? These houses are on the market

Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 4 days ago

(Wheeling, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wheeling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abyX4_0bnMkHFY00

4 Emerson Road, Wheeling, 26003

3 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful stately all brick home located in the heart of the Woodsdale. This spacious 1928 move in ready home features, a brand new kitchen with cherry cabinets, Quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, 3 private porches located off the living room with fireplace, dining room and the master bedroom. Enjoy the view from the family room overlooking the fenced in private backyard.2nd floor has 3 bedrooms,2 full baths. Lower level has 4th bedroom w/ new windows, flooring and paint, 3rd full bath, rec room with wood burner, large basement for storage, workshop room and so much more. Furniture and kitchen appliances in photos have been virtually staged.

For open house information, contact Alicia Peklinsky, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-129735)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bv0DP_0bnMkHFY00

627 Legion Dr, Mingo Junction, 43938

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautiful brick ranch home featuring a gorgeous front yard & cement driveway. Interior of main level has been completely remodeled with large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances which include stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Nice sized living room, full bath with whirlpool bathtub.

For open house information, contact Carolyn A Turnbull, Gary W. Cain Realty & Auctioneers, LLC at 740-266-2246

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4296526)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1hbh_0bnMkHFY00

476 Cedar Rocks, Wheeling, 26003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is in absolute move in condition! This home has all new windows, new showers, new roofs on front porch, back porch and garage and New front door. This home is very private consisting of 1.77 beautiful acres with 2 car detached garage and much more.

For open house information, contact Lee Paull IV, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-129836)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEIM7_0bnMkHFY00

9 Walnut Ave, Bridgeport, 43912

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This two bedroom home is just waiting on someone to bring it back to life! Bring your imagination and some paint. Fix it up and rent it or make it your own. Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Sonia K Ciafardone, Cedar One Realty at 740-264-7131

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4309141)

See more property details

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

