Manitowoc, WI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manitowoc

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(Manitowoc, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manitowoc will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2IvY_0bnMkEbN00

913 S 21St Street, Manitowoc, 54220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Check out this 3 bed and 1.5 bath house with a 1 car detached garage. This spacious character home is ready for your decorating ideas. This home is close to many amenities! Cabinet doors for the kitchen cabinets are located in the basement.

For open house information, contact Sarah Lund, EXP Realty LLC at 920-850-1650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udS9k_0bnMkEbN00

1720 Ahrens Ct, Manitowoc, 54220

4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1978

4 bedroom 2.5 bath house waiting for you to call it home. Lots of room to enjoy with a family room, living room, and rec room. There is a spacious back yard with a large shed for tools and toys. Located on a cul de sac and within walking distance to schools, parks, and shopping.

For open house information, contact Debra Rohr, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0kAc_0bnMkEbN00

6132 Sonnenburg Ln, Manitowoc, 54220

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Enjoy the amazing views from the deck of Lake Carstens. This ranch home features an open concept kitchen and living room with a wet bar that is perfect for entertaining, gas fire place and beautiful floors. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet, pocket door and a spacious bathroom that has a walk in tiled shower. Roof is 2 yrs old with a warranty, exposed rec room with a bar area walks out to a patio. Well has new pressure tank, new SS dishwasher will be installed, doors, window trim, deck rails and dings in walls filled & all freshly painted. Top soil added to low spot SE corner of house & raised pavers. Private yard complete with your own pier, a shed & (3) raised garden beds. Invite your friends & family now for all the boating and water sports this lake home has to offer!

For open house information, contact Lindsay R Andrews, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vePM_0bnMkEbN00

1119 Wisconsin Ave, Manitowoc, 54220

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Very desirable and quite neighborhood. Beautiful sun room off the kitchen with a patio door out to the backyard. Large garge perfect for extra storage with additional storage space in the back. Great for first time home-buyers, or for someone looking to downsize.

For open house information, contact Gaye L Zahn, Century 21 Aspire Group at 920-663-1200

ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

