Take a look at these homes on the Burlington market now

(Burlington, VT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Burlington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

51 Us Route 2, South Hero, 05486 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Looking for a great buy directly on Lake Champlain? Look no further!!! Whether it's to live in yourself or as an investment property with a great rental history! This year round , 3 BR/2BA home gives stunning lake views from every room. It was updated throughout in 2017 with a new roof, siding, tile flooring, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and more. The patio doors lead out to a lakeside deck that spans the full length of the home and has plenty of room for grilling, a picnic table and lounge chairs. You’ll enjoy your private, gradual sand/rock beach that is perfect for launching a kayak, wind or kite surfing, fishing, duck hunting and bird watching. Only 20 minutes to Burlington! Call today!

276 Eastview Circle, Williston, 05495 2 Beds 2 Baths | $287,900 | Townhouse | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Recently updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse near all of the amenities of Williston and Essex. Recent updates new kitchen appliances, flooring, bathroom vanity and lighting. The updated kitchen opens to the raised dining which overlooks the sunken living. The living has a gas fireplace as well as a glass slider leading to the home's private deck. The first floor also has a private office/den. There is an attached one car garage just off the first floor entry way and 1/2 bath in the entry way too. The second floor of the home features two spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath. The second floor also has the home's laundry. While the neighborhood is private it has great accessibility not only to shops and restaurants but also for commuting via I-89 or Williston Road. This unit is a must see and a great value.

68 Packard Road, Jericho, 05465 3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Jericho's newest neighborhood! Newly built 2-3 bedroom 2.5 bath one level home with finished walkout basement nestled on 2.76 acres backing up to over 40 acres of town trails. Desirable open, sunny floor plan with upgraded kitchen including quartz countertops, custom cabinets and center island, walk in pantry, plus a mud room, formal dining room, all opens to great room with vaulted ceiling. Gas fireplace with custom stone and decorative mantel, custom shelving. Private master suite with walk in closet and 3/4 bath with custom tiled shower. Office/den overlooking the front yard, guest bedroom with French doors, walkout basement with guest bedroom, full bath and family room, plenty of storage throughout. Entertain on the expansive back deck or picture yourself sipping morning coffee on the front porch. Picturesque setting surrounded by woods. Minutes to schools & village. Short drive to Burlington, I-89 or Smugglers Notch Resort. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity! Immediate Occupancy.

9430 Williston Road, Williston, 05495 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,904 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This country home on French Hill in Williston is vacant and move in ready. Fully renovated interior with granite countertops & plank floor in the kitchen with island opening into the dining/gathering area. 2 sided brick fireplace in both kitchen and living room. Dining/gathering area & living room feature bay windows and beams. Owner’s suite on 1st floor with walk in closet, new full bath. Additional 1st floor bedroom and full bath. Laundry room off kitchen with plank floors, opens into 1 car garage. Main entrance with foyer, side entrance with mudroom and great shelving. 2 bedrooms, full bath and large bonus room complete the upstairs. New carpet in living room and bedrooms. New windows, doors, insulation, standing seam roof, hot air furnace, hot water tank, plumbing, daylight drain and electric. 3D Virtual Tour Available.

