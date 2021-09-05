CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

House hunt Walla Walla: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 4 days ago

(Walla Walla, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walla Walla. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhGoD_0bnMkCpv00

512 Ne 5Th Ave, Milton-Freewater, 97862

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a long term rental property with second house on lot .There is another house that crosses lot lines between 512 and 516 ne 5th so ideal to purchase both lots as one. One house built 1920 the other 1955

For open house information, contact Randy Grant, Kelly Right Real Estate of Portland, LLC at 503-719-6056

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-20635246)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TarLF_0bnMkCpv00

775 Wauna Vista, Walla Walla, 99362

4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,778 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Relish the quality construction of a custom built 1960s home with the dazzle of a complete rebuild. This modern showcase by Wine Valley Home Restorations has 4778 sf, 4+ bedrooms/4 baths & highlights the attention to detail that Wine Valley is known for. Now featuring an enormous gourmet kitchen with walk in butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartzite counters, tile backsplash, wine fridge, with new lighting and electrical. The main level has hardwood floors that impeccably set off this now modern style home. The Owners Ensuite is updated with an all new walk in tile shower, soaker tub & dual sink vanity & custom closets. The covered patio invites guests to experience our amazing WW weather. So much more you must see to believe!

For open house information, contact Anne Swant, Keller Williams - Tri-Cities, WA at 509-204-7360

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11732704)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EvF6_0bnMkCpv00

2 Tbd Lilac Ct, Walla Walla, 99362

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Luxury awaits you on Lilac Court in this custom build by 519 Design Build. 3162 sf on a 1.5 acre lot can be yours in this home only 10 minutes from downtown Walla Walla. Enjoy the country setting & sunset views in this lovely planned development. There is a domestic well with water rights for the prop. Owners en-suite is lavish with a walk in shower, dual sinks, enormous closet and access to a private owner's patio through the sliding glass doors. Tall ceilings in the great room highlight the grandeur of the indoor entertaining space with every extra including high end appliances, luxury finishes and easy access to the outdoor entertaining space. An outdoor kitchen, 550 sf covered patio and additional seating w/ a firepit will wow guests.

For open house information, contact Anne Swant, Keller Williams - Tri-Cities, WA at 509-204-7360

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11831433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUbJf_0bnMkCpv00

56676 W 7 Ranch Ln, Milton-Freewater, 97862

3 Beds 2 Baths | $544,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Spring is here & the grass is green, come take a look. The large acreage includes a very nice shop with an attached live in mother-law suit. Also there is a mobile home rental for additional income. This is a secluded farm with room for livestock but still only fifteen minutes to town. The home has been remodeled and is very cozy. Catch your dinner in the river then watch the local wild life graze the mountain sides.Tax lot # 134223 contains 19.7 acres and tax lot # 134224 contains 2.8 acres.

For open house information, contact Lewis Key, John L. Scott Milton Freewater at 541-938-9000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-20111543)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
77
Followers
220
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Walla Walla, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Weather#Glass#Llc#The Owners Ensuite#Lilac Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy