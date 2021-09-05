Take a look at these homes on the Hinesville market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Hinesville, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hinesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3YuI_0bnMkBxC00

204 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, 31313

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,122 Square Feet | Built in 1981

THIS 3 BEDROOM BRICK HOME HAS ALL THE WARMS AND COMFORT YOUR WOULD EXPECT FROM A HOME.JUST GOT RENOVATED!! NEW ROOF, AC WAS REPLACED IN JUNE 2018, NEW DOORS , NEW PAINT IN- SIDE AND OUT -SIDE,NEW VINYL FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOME , NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS,KITCHEN FEATURES PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, RECESS LIGHTING ,NEW DISHWASHER, TILE FLOORING IN HALLWAY AND FULL BATH, LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, 2 STORAGE SHEDS, ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM,

For open house information, contact Bianca Lambert, Elaine Boggs Realty Group LLC at 912-368-6868

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-256675)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0A7C_0bnMkBxC00

23 Thomas Way Way, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 2 Baths | $223,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Hazel plan by Dryden Enterprises! Split layout, 4 bedroom ranch with open concept living space! Spacious family room plank flooring & patio access! Open kitchen with stainless appliances & clear view from the island! Dining area just off the kitchen & open to family room. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, private bath & walk-in closet! Estimated completion: Jan-Feb 22

For open house information, contact Susan H Ayers, Clickit Realty at 678-344-1600

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-256635)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Bn5d_0bnMkBxC00

620 Ne Burnt Pines Road Ne, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 2 Baths | $192,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 2010

THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS SITUATED ON AN .76 ACRE LOT, THIS SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HAS MANY GREAT FEATURES , LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREEN IN PORCH WITH CEILING FAN,VAULTED CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM,MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES TRAY CEILING, MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE VANITY ,SEPARATE SHOWER ,GARDEN TUB AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. THIS VERY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN THE FOYER , MASTER BATHROOM, HALL BATH AND KITCHEN ALL BEDROOMS AND HALL WAYS FEATURES CARPET. CALL ME FOR MORE DETAILS.

For open house information, contact Bianca Lambert, Elaine Boggs Realty Group LLC at 912-368-6868

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-248787)

30 Thomas Way Way, Ludowici, 31316

4 Beds 2 Baths | $203,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,459 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Maria 2 plan by Dryden Enterprises! 4 bedroom ranch with open concept living space! From the front porch, step into the spacious family room. Open eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances & patio access! 1 bedroom located off the dining area, two additional & master suite located off hallway from family room! Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & private bath! Estimated completion: Jan-Feb 22

For open house information, contact Susan H Ayers, Clickit Realty at 678-344-1600

Copyright © 2021 Savannah Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORGA-256640)

