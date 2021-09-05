CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

House hunt Rio Grande City: See what’s on the market now

Rio Grande City News Watch
Rio Grande City News Watch
 4 days ago

(Rio Grande City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rio Grande City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhBoP_0bnMk4rM00

302 Lucien Lane, Rio Grande City, 78582

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 2011

ADA Accesible!. This home features 2 huge bedrooms, both rooms have their own full baths. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertop, access to backyard, fancy chandelier in the center of the kitchen. This home includes decorative ceilings, 2 carport in front of the house and covered patio.

For open house information, contact Aurora Trevino, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-360588)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RehAs_0bnMk4rM00

2492 Palm Circle Drive, Rio Grande City, 78582

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,193 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in located in Rio Grande City. In a beautiful neighborhood, at the end of the cul-de-sac, this home has a large driveway with a generous carport area. This property has tile throughout the entire home and comes with two bonus rooms that could be used as bedrooms or even a spacious home office. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, and cozy breakfast nook. Master bedroom has adjoining master bathroom with lots of counter space and double sinks. This home also has a great backyard patio area and plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy!

For open house information, contact Hiram Diaz, B-KAN Realty at 956-330-4214

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-341323)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmkGx_0bnMk4rM00

52 Loma Linda Avenue, Rio Grande City, 78582

4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,655 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Are you looking for a new home? You will love this stunning two story home located only 4 minutes away from La Union Elementary and Grulla High School. Aside from being located in one of the most peaceful areas in Rio Grande City, this home will be perfect to raise your family and it will undoubtedly feel like home in no time. This home has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths having a total of 2,655 sq ft in living area. The open kitchen concept makes it more enjoyable and give you and your family more time together. The second floor includes a room that can be converted into an office, kids room, or even a man cave, but WAIT that's not it! The home is sitting on 0.23 of an acre and includes a covered patio making it a great place to gather around with family and friends. The current owner is offering a one year home warranty and is willing to pay half of the closing costs. Do not wait to miss out on this great opportunity and contact me to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Nancy Alaffa, Encore Fine Properties at 956-821-6170

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-364182)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqA99_0bnMk4rM00

216 Grand Oak Drive, Rio Grande City, 78582

3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction! Home features: tile throughout, high ceilings, open concept. Great backyard for entertaining, with alley access. Schedule your showing today. Motivated sellers, bring all offers!

For open house information, contact Jesus Salazar, JP & Associates Realtors - Modern Living at 956-800-5257

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-355181)

