Check out these homes on the Port Huron market now

1501 River Rd. #202, Saint Clair, 48079 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1974

LAKE LIFE LIVING CALLING YOUR NAME? ABSOLUTELY STUNNING END UNIT ON THE ST CLAIR RIVER! PANORAMIC RIVERFRONT VIEWS FROM LIVING, KITCHEN & EATING AREA! ENJOY WATCHING FREIGHTERS & ALL TYPES OF BOATS MOTOR BY. FISHERMEN DROP A LINE AND CATCH: SALMON, WALLEYE, PERCH, BASS, PIKE, MUSKIE, LAKE TROUT. 200 FT ALONG RIVERFRONT INCLUDES DECK, PATIO FURNITURE & COMMON GROUNDS! NEWER CONDO AMENITIES: WHITE VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, DOOR WALL! NEW A/C & HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE 2019. UPDATED LIGHTING. RENOVATED KITCHEN HAS PECAN STAINED CABINETS, PANTRY, APPLIANCES, CERAMIC FLOOR & ISLAND WITH WHITE CABINETS. TWO KNOCKOUT REMODELED BATHS! MASTER BATH UPDATED WITH GREY TILE SHOWER AND BARN WOOD VINYL FLOORING. WHITE VANITY. BATH TAKERS WILL LOVE THIS SOAKER TUB! HIS & HER CLOSETS. 2ND FULL BATH HAS HEAT LAMP, TILE FLR & SHOWER! EXTRA BLOWN CELLULOSE INSULATION. FEE COVERS HEAT, GAS, WATER, TRASH, BUILDING INSURANCE, SNOW, GROUND & BUILDING MAINTENANCE. LAUNDRY & PRIVATE STORAGE RM IN BASEMENT.

1420 Riverview, Port Huron, 48060 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Immediate occupancy opportunity and move in ready in this Port Huron ranch home. Convenient location in close proximity to the beach, 1-94, and the stores. Home features gleaming wood floors, great natural light, over 1100 square ft, and all appliances stay. Some of the updates outside done in the last few years include the roof, with transferable warranty, gutters, exterior paint, new front porch and privacy fencing. Inside, remodeled bathroom, water heater, and fresh paint in some rooms. Plenty of storage in the house and in the detached garage for your belongings. You will not want to miss this move in ready home so make your appointment today!

1305 Fred W Moore, Saint Clair, 48079 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | 992 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home just a short walk to downtown St. Clair where you can enjoy shopping, great dining, golf course, marina and so much more! Nicely renovated eat-in kitchen, 11 1/2 x 13 and 11 1/2 bedrooms, first floor laundry, large 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 bathroom. Great home in a great location!

855 Scott Rd, Kimball, 48074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming, remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home on 10 gorgeous acres. Located on the Pine River with acreage on both sides of the river, you will enjoy the scenery of rolling hills & hiking on the forest path. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances (included), herringbone patterned back splash & stunning, custom epoxy counter tops. The great room features cathedral ceilings & wood burning fireplace. Chimney inspected in '19. Durable, beautiful high-end wood laminate flooring has been installed throughout the main floor. Basement is unfinished with the exception of a newly installed full bathroom. The large deck overlooking the river & above ground pool adds to the overall enjoyment of this parcel. Additional outbuildings include an oversized 3 car garage, smaller storage pole barn & an amazing 30'x40' barn finished & designed for entertaining with a woodstove & guest quarters on the upper floor. The TV & surround sound is included in the sale. Both barns have running water.

