Check out these homes for sale in Wenatchee now

(Wenatchee, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wenatchee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1026 Idaho St, Wenatchee, 98801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Well-maintained mid-century rambler with a lower level, located in the Washington School District, you will love the character found in this home and neighborhood! Lots of windows provide a light-filled environment on the main level. Featuring an updated kitchen with dark cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances & ample storage. Totaling 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms with oversized family room on the lower level. Beautifully landscaped backyard with waterfall & private hot tub. Storage shed included. AHS Home Warranty provided at closing. A must-seePrivate Remarks: Prelim Title opened with Aimee Tibbets w/ North Meridian. Home is vacant but call/text LA for appointment. Prelim Home Inspection has been completed. Offers will be reviewed on Saturday, April 24.

410 Norman Ave, Cashmere, 98815 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,158 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Completely remodeled home in a very quiet, private Cashmere neighborhood. Easy walking distance to the Wenatchee River walking path. Two full kitchens, two fireplaces, two laundry areas with appliances; the two fully separate living spaces allow for income potential. Everything is updated including new windows, solid core doors, pex plumbing on both floors. New electrical, lights, and plugs. Separate water heaters for each floor so you will never run out of hot water. Main bathroom has heated floors. Insulated garage with heat and ac, ready for your projects. Covered back patio is wired for speakers, ready for summer BBQs, or relaxing rain or shine. In-ground sprinklers in both yards surround this maintenance-free exterior.

1404 Madison St, Wenatchee, 98801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,888 Square Feet | Built in 1959

3 bedroom home with plenty of room to spread out! Upstairs is a family room, formal dining room, dining room, family room, all of the bedrooms AND a brick sun room. In the basement you'll find a shop/craft room, another living area and a bathroom. Enjoy the quiet and private porch in the irrigated backyard with plenty of shade. The home comes complete with an extra large garage with room for up to 4 cars, a newer roof and furnace/heat pump and sits in the Washington Elementary School District.

21 Ryan Lane, Wenatchee, 98801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This light-filled, brand new CrossMod Clayton Home is located in the Chatham Hill area of Wenatchee. A spacious open concept kitchen features quartz countertops, large center island with seating and stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, built-ins and plenty of storage. Additional 200 sq ft of outdoor living space on the covered front deck. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, glass door to private enclosed deck, attached bath features dual sink vanity, walk-in shower. Attached two car garage, perm set sprinklers. Located in sought after Sunnyslope Elementary School District. Comes with one year new home warranty.

