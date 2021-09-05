Tifton Food Scores

TIFTON — The following food service establishments were inspected in Tift County between Aug. 23 and Sept. 2. These establishments were evaluated according to the rules and regulations set forth in the Georgia State Chapter 290-5-14. Anyone with a question, comment or complaint should feel free to call the Environmental Health Services section of the Tift County Health Department at 386-7967. Also, all scores are available at www.SouthHealthDistrict.com, click on food service scores then click Tift County.