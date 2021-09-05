CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Free bike giveaway adds excitement to the Ravalli County Fair

By Michelle McConnaha
ravallirepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravalli County Fair added extra excitement as bicycles were given away each day. Fairgrounds Manager Melissa Saville said the procedure was for her children to walk the bikes around the fairgrounds to gather interest and give out free tickets an hour ahead of time and then the winning ticket was drawn. The winner needed to be present to win and the new owner immediately takes the bike from the fairgrounds.

