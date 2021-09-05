CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ceres

Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 4 days ago

(Ceres, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ceres will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3028 Gibson Way, Modesto, 95354

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to your new home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautiful curb appeal. Granite countertops, stainless sink in the kitchen.. spacious family room with an inviting fireplace. Newly painted interior. Roomy back yard with block fence on one side. Great investment property!!! Rented for $1950 from last 4 years.

For open house information, contact Anagha Khasgiwala, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900

1632 E Coolidge Ave, Modesto, 95355

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Welcome to 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms home. Separate Mother in Law Unit 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with living room, dining area and kitchen. It has upgraded kitchen, air conditioner and inside laundry. It has a private access and tandem parking. It has permit & about 528 Sq.ft. Main house 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms with attached 2 cars garage. It has been remodeled. The engineered hardwood floors in living room, family room, hallway, kitchen and dinning area. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops. The bathrooms have tile countertops, tile wainscot and travertine tile floors. Dual windows, ceiling fans & built kitchen appliances. It has a few fruit trees. Corner lot. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals and transportations. Buyers to verify the permits and school district.

For open house information, contact Nouna Khammounetry, Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage at 408-532-1278

630 Butte, Modesto, 95358

5 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Double your Pleasure!! 2 Homes on 1 Lot...Unit One features 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom and 940 square feet. Unit Two features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom with 790 square feet. Both Units have New Paint and NEW Roofs/Gutters. They include a kitchen with Gas appliances, Spacious Living Room and convenient Laundry area. This is a great opportunity at a GREAT price. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Diego Herra, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

2761 Andre Ln, Turlock, 95382

3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This great open floor plan has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, 1883 sq ft living space, sitting on a 6527 sq ft lot. separate family room and living room, great for entertaining. Newer paint and laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Great backyard for entertaining with too many fruit trees. Walking distance to CSUS, close to shopping centers and HWY 99.

For open house information, contact Odrina Bebleh, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-741-1600

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

