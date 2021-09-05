CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Montreal Win the War by Trading for Dvorak? Eichel and the Kings?

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

There is a very old expression that goes..."You can't argue with success." That is generally true, but it is pretty hard to square off what has happened with Montreal over the last week and say it's "ok" because the team went to the Cup Finals. The Canadiens have acquired Christian...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments

NHLnhltraderumor.com

Will the Canadiens trade for Christian Dvorak?

NHL Rumors earlier this month had the Arizona Coyotes shopping Christian Dvorak. The Coyotes are going in a full rebuild and are looking to add draft picks and top prospects for the future. Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports if the Montreal Canadiens do not match the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet...
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs acquire Christian Dvorak

HabsWorld.net -- Montreal wasted little time finding a replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi as an hour after not matching his offer sheet, the Habs announced the acquisition of Christian Dvorak from Arizona. Going to the Coyotes is a 2022 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection. The first-rounder is top-ten protected....
NHLNHL

Coyotes Trade Dvorak for 'Premium' Selections

Christian Dvorak netted his worth. Dvorak left a lasting impression on General Manager Bill Armstrong, one that far exceeded Dvorak's numbers. "First off, I want to say what a classy person (Dvorak) is," Armstrong said. "Not only on the ice, but off the ice, and how he handled the (trade) news when I told him. I met with him (earlier this summer) and I said, 'You've given everything to the organization, and it's a little unfair that you see your name splashed around (in trade talks).' We had some good talks about that. He handled everything with 100 percent class. As an organization, we wish him the best. He's given everything. He was the first on the ice and last off, always around here training during the summer. He really helped this organization grow."
NHLchatsports.com

What can we expect from Christian Dvorak in Montreal?

The Montreal Canadiens ended the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer-sheet drama by letting him go to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Habs immediately (yet conditionally) flipped some of their draft capital acquired as compensation, namely the first-round pick, and a second-round selection in 2024 to the Arizona Coyotes for Christian Dvorak. The caveat to the picks going to Arizona is slightly complicated, in that the Coyotes will get the higher of the first-round picks, unless one or both ends up in the top 10 after the draft lottery, in which case they receive the lower one.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Farewell Kotkaniemi and Welcome Dvorak

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Marc Bergevin has said it for years, good centers are not available on the trade market, you got to draft them and develop them. 3 years ago, the Canadiens drafted a Finnish player who they believed had a lot of potential and with the 3rd overall pick, they selected Jesperi Kotkaniemi who many believed wasn’t the best player available. 3 years into his NHL career, the young center is now off to Carolina thanks to an offer sheet that looked like a retaliation for the one Bergevin had made to Aho. Unlike Bergevin though, Waddell had done his homework, he came up with an offer he knew that Canadiens couldn’t match if they wanted to keep their salary structure.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens News and Rumours: Kotkaniemi, Dvorak, & Eichel

For most Montreal Canadiens fans, this week has been a nail-biter. Last week, the Carolina Hurricanes presented an offer sheet to Canadiens young forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who signed it. Canadiens general manager (GM) took the entire seven days to answer. Here is the answer Bergevin gave and the moves that followed.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The Aftermath of the Hurricane

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Marc Bergevin didn’t exactly look like a guy who had time to take some holidays this summer when he took the press’ questions on the KK offer sheet. In fact, the sole difference with what he looked like in July was that he finally got a haircut (and not a moment too soon).
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Allen: CAR risking more than Habs, but nothing wrong with that; Mon's Buzz

In Montreal, plenty of fans believe the Habs ended up as the winner in the Jesperi Kotkaniemi drama. And maybe they are right. The acquisition of center Christian Dvorak is a soft landing for a situation that was spiraling out of control. Dvorak is more accomplished than Kotkaniemi is at this point of their careers. And for this season at least, he will be less expensive than the $6.1 million the ‘Canes will pay Kotkaniemi this season.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

About the New Guy

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. While Canadiens fans were patiently waiting last week to find out the fate of Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Marc Bergevin was busy trying to find a player who could make him feel comfortable about letting the 3rd pick overall in 2018 go. He found that player in Christian Dvorak who had already caught his eye prior to the draft in July.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Following Dvorak trade, Canadiens GM Bergevin addresses media

It didn't take long for the Montreal Canadiens to enact their next move after declining to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, which sent the 21-year-old to Raleigh. The Canadiens, on the same night they declined, acquired forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a first-...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

How the successful Kotkaniemi offer sheet could impact the Canucks, the NHL

The Kotkaniemi affair ended in pretty dramatic fashion, with the Canadiens choosing not to match Carolina's offer sheet, then trading for Christian Dvorak to shore up their depth at centre. Once again, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek put out a weekend edition of the '31 Thoughts' podcast to dissect the...
NHLPosted by
Los Angeles Sports Nation

Kings Eye Elite Defenseman

The Arizona Coyotes and defenseman Jakob Chychrun are looking for a trade partner and they may have one in the Los Angeles Kings. Will general manager Rob Blake pull the trigger?. Blake and the Kings have been busy this offseason, adding pieces for a deep playoff run in the 2021-22...
NHLfiveforhowling.com

A farewell to four traded Coyotes players

If you told fans last season that, in less than a year, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Darcy Kuemper, and Christian Dvorak would no longer be on the team, they might not have believed you. However, General Manager Bill Armstrong made it very clear that he would not hesitate to trade...
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gordo on the NHL: Canadiens improve with Dvorak, Coyotes keep getting worse

As practical jokes go, the Carolina Hurricanes pulled a great one the Montreal Canadiens. They swiped forward prospect Jesperi Jotkaniemi with a $6.1 million sheet that the Canadiens would have been stupid to match. They got payback to the Canadiens for extending an ill-advised offer sheet to Sebastian Aho, which the Hurricanes matched.
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Tomas Hertl wants to leave Sharks. Could this signal a Jack Eichel trade?

It’s not quite the level of Jack Eichel’s desire to get out of the clasp of the Buffalo Sabres, but the San Jose Sharks seem to have a case that’s similar to that. Sharks center Tomas Hertl was recently interviewed in the Czech Republic where he openly expressed his reservations about whether San Jose is looking to keep get him a new contract. More than that, he also seems to be doubting his own inclination to stay in San Jose beyond the upcoming season.

Comments

