Did Montreal Win the War by Trading for Dvorak? Eichel and the Kings?

Christian Dvorak netted his worth. Dvorak left a lasting impression on General Manager Bill Armstrong, one that far exceeded Dvorak's numbers. "First off, I want to say what a classy person (Dvorak) is," Armstrong said. "Not only on the ice, but off the ice, and how he handled the (trade) news when I told him. I met with him (earlier this summer) and I said, 'You've given everything to the organization, and it's a little unfair that you see your name splashed around (in trade talks).' We had some good talks about that. He handled everything with 100 percent class. As an organization, we wish him the best. He's given everything. He was the first on the ice and last off, always around here training during the summer. He really helped this organization grow."