CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 4 days ago

(Shawnee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shawnee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEhdl_0bnMjmNk00

5707 Earl Drive, Shawnee, 74804

5 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 1978

So much space! 5 bed 2 bath on 1.25 acres (MOL) in North Rock creek school district! Fireplace in the large recessed living area flows directly into the eat-in dining room and kitchen with a bar for extra seating. 2 car garage has been converted into 2 utility areas and 2 extra bedrooms. This space is not counted in the square footage! Fenced area in the back yard with additional land behind it to potentially build your dream shop. Extra large master bedroom with walk in closet. Storage building also on the property. Buyer/agent to verify all information. Log cabin tiny home on the property is reserved but could possibly stay with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Shaena Balderas, Providence Realty at 405-205-5751

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-963213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5K8X_0bnMjmNk00

5408 Gemini Street, Shawnee, 74804

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1978

If you are looking for location, acreage, and NRC schools, look no further. Nice 3 bed, 2 bath acreage home with fenced backyard for your children and pets, two storage buildings, and plenty of room for a garden. 5 minutes from Shawnee Mall / I-40 & Harrison. These properties are hard to find and this one will not last long.

For open house information, contact Steve Coffman, RE/MAX Kinect Realty at 405-808-2100

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-964301)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BdaT_0bnMjmNk00

49 Serenada Lane, Shawnee, 74804

4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for some acreage but still want to be in town and close to everything? This is it! Beautifully updated home located in Granada with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two living areas, a huge eat in kitchen all on 2.21 acres of land! A lot has been done including fresh paint throughout the house, new flooring, new light fixtures, new countertops, and a recently remodeled master bathroom with huge walk in shower. The living room opens up to a beautiful Florida room, not included in square footage. The south side of the property is tree lined allowing for your own private oasis. Come take a look today before its gone!

For open house information, contact Ashley Pelter, Berkshire Hathaway-Benchmark at 405-275-8182

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-971758)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1FUK_0bnMjmNk00

1303 W Farrall Street, Shawnee, 74801

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,630 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has it all! You must see it to take it all in! 40 acres with a pond & water gardens galore. It is country living at it's finest - in city limits. The home is a custom build & like a rock! There are 2 living areas & 2 dining areas. The kitchen is a chef's dream - 2 stoves, 1 is gas and 1 is electric; 2 refrigerators, ice-maker, lots of storage with a large wrap-around island. Home has recently had new paint and flooring. Ceiling fans throughout. There is a 16x32 saltwater pool, complete with a pool house w/ full bath, heat & air, and kitchen. There is a 3 story shop building with offices and a full bath. The barn is 40x60, 2 story with an office, 2 room apartments, and additional rooms - all with central heat & air. There is a 20x15 greenhouse, and another 12x20 storage building. There is 1500' of paved driveway leading to the home. Covered patio and a wrap-around covered porch create lots of character. See additional lists of amenities on this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact Margaret Davis, C21/Golden Key Realty at 405-275-7030

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-967754)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
76
Followers
218
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Shawnee, OK
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Shawnee, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoves#Tiny Home#Country Living#Fresh Paint#Art#Providence Realty#Nrc#Kinect Realty#C21 Golden Key Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy