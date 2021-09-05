Shawnee-curious? These homes are on the market

(Shawnee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shawnee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5707 Earl Drive, Shawnee, 74804 5 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 1978

So much space! 5 bed 2 bath on 1.25 acres (MOL) in North Rock creek school district! Fireplace in the large recessed living area flows directly into the eat-in dining room and kitchen with a bar for extra seating. 2 car garage has been converted into 2 utility areas and 2 extra bedrooms. This space is not counted in the square footage! Fenced area in the back yard with additional land behind it to potentially build your dream shop. Extra large master bedroom with walk in closet. Storage building also on the property. Buyer/agent to verify all information. Log cabin tiny home on the property is reserved but could possibly stay with acceptable offer.

5408 Gemini Street, Shawnee, 74804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1978

If you are looking for location, acreage, and NRC schools, look no further. Nice 3 bed, 2 bath acreage home with fenced backyard for your children and pets, two storage buildings, and plenty of room for a garden. 5 minutes from Shawnee Mall / I-40 & Harrison. These properties are hard to find and this one will not last long.

49 Serenada Lane, Shawnee, 74804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,129 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for some acreage but still want to be in town and close to everything? This is it! Beautifully updated home located in Granada with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two living areas, a huge eat in kitchen all on 2.21 acres of land! A lot has been done including fresh paint throughout the house, new flooring, new light fixtures, new countertops, and a recently remodeled master bathroom with huge walk in shower. The living room opens up to a beautiful Florida room, not included in square footage. The south side of the property is tree lined allowing for your own private oasis. Come take a look today before its gone!

1303 W Farrall Street, Shawnee, 74801 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,630 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home has it all! You must see it to take it all in! 40 acres with a pond & water gardens galore. It is country living at it's finest - in city limits. The home is a custom build & like a rock! There are 2 living areas & 2 dining areas. The kitchen is a chef's dream - 2 stoves, 1 is gas and 1 is electric; 2 refrigerators, ice-maker, lots of storage with a large wrap-around island. Home has recently had new paint and flooring. Ceiling fans throughout. There is a 16x32 saltwater pool, complete with a pool house w/ full bath, heat & air, and kitchen. There is a 3 story shop building with offices and a full bath. The barn is 40x60, 2 story with an office, 2 room apartments, and additional rooms - all with central heat & air. There is a 20x15 greenhouse, and another 12x20 storage building. There is 1500' of paved driveway leading to the home. Covered patio and a wrap-around covered porch create lots of character. See additional lists of amenities on this beautiful home!

