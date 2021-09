Take a look at these homes on the market in Cullman

(Cullman, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cullman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

146 Heatherly Dr, Good Hope, 35055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in None

NEWLY REMODELED 3BED 1.5BA HOME ON DEAD END ROAD. NOTHING TO DO HERE EVERYTHING HAS BEEN DONE. LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS WITH NEW DOOR FACIINGS & HARDWARE. GREAT FLOW THROUGHOUT HOME. BIG BACKYARD, PRETTY VIEWS OUT FRONT. SECLUDED AREA YET CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, INTERSTATE & TOWN.

65 Corley, Cullman, 35058 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,901 Square Feet | Built in None

LOTS OF HOUSE FOR THE MONEY!!!! 2900 SW FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 1 ACRE. LOCATION IS CLOSE TO INTERSTATE, SCHOOLS AND CULLMAN. ENTER INTO OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING. 1 BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL AS WELL AS SPACIOUS LAUNDRY. UPSTAIRS ENJOY 3 MORE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. THIS WONT LAST LONG.

706 4Th Ave Se, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

HISTORICAL DISTRICT HOME WITH CHARACTER. 3BED 2BA WITH ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL LIVING AREAS. KITCHEN WITH BAR OPEN TO SPACIOUS LIVING RM WITH FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DEN COULD BE 4TH BEDRM IF NEEDED. PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT USED AS GAME ROOM HAS CONCRETE FLOORS, SPRAYED CEILINGS WITH HEATING & AIR. UTILITY GARAGE AND STORAGE IN UNFINISHED PORTION OF BASEMENT. CIRCLE DRIVE FOR GUEST, ONLY 1/2 BLOCK FROM EAST ELEMENTARY.

551 Sw Braun St, Cullman, 35055 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | 3,101 Square Feet | Built in 2019

THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR EVERYONE. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES GEORGOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, SPLIT BEDROOM SYSTEM. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH AMAZING DREAM CLOSET. MASTER BATHRM HAS DOUBLE VANITIES AND CUSTOM TILE SHOWER. 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ALSO LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL. ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FARM STYLE SINK, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS RANGE, DISHWASHER, AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE. FORMAL DINING AREA WITH CUSTOM SHADOW BOX AND CHAIR RAIL. TONS OF RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. 2ND LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOOD STAIRS, LARGE BONUS ROOM, FULL BATHROOM, AND AN AREA THAT COULD BE A 5TH BEDROOM. SPLIT UNITS, COVERED FRONT AND BACK PORCH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, 2 INCH FAUX WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT HOME AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.

