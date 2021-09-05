CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Hilo

Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 4 days ago

(Hilo, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hilo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2gwf_0bnMjjjZ00

3300 Kaiwiki Rd, Hilo, 96720

1 Bed 1 Bath | $550,000 | 500 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A nature lover's dream can be found on this magical property boasting waterfalls, swimming holes, native plants and untouched forest. Relatively easy access to swimming spots. With beautiful views of Hilo Bay, this property is located in upper Kaiwik where there's limited traffic and happy populations of native birds, nights full of stars and peaceful afternoons as the mist fills the tropical skys! This property is for those who love nature and want to preserve it to the fullest extent possible although a dream house may be possible with a conservation district use permit. Non-native and invasive plants can normally be removed. It's a place you'll not only create memories but is also ripe for creation of your own pristine native forest.

For open house information, contact Denise Nakanishi, Hawaii Life at 800-370-3848

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-652165)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpOqp_0bnMjjjZ00

27-114 Hikina Pl, Hilo, 96720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,519 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Welcome to Honolii-By-The-Sea and this Lucky Bennett designed home consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located five minutes from downtown Hilo and less than two minutes from Hilo’s premier surf spot: Honolii. This custom home has 2519 sf of living space, a large ocean-view lanai, two-story Balinese gazebo, two-car garage, and an additional studio apartment. The lush 33,541 sf parcel features tropical landscaping (ti, monstera, palms, puakenikeni), fruit trees (mango, banana, avocado, tangerine, lemons, limes, and papaya), a hot tub, lava rock walls, and a border stream.

The spacious floor plan has an open concept interior with a central great room and atrium; the large owner’s suite is situated to one side with two more bedrooms, a shared hallway bathroom, and laundry to the opposite side of the home. All of the bedrooms have views to the backyard and Pacific Ocean beyond. The studio is accessible through a private, gated lava rock wall entry yard.

For additional convenience, this property is located less than 15 minutes to the Hilo International Airport, the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Akaka Falls, the Saddle Road/Daniel K. Inouye Highway, and Keaukaha beaches.

For open house information, contact Rochelle Augustin Beck, Keller Williams Realty Maui at 808-270-1046

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-649097)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tY59_0bnMjjjZ00

554 Keonaona Street, Hilo, 96720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This is a leasehold property. Hilo / Panewa Hawaiian Home Lands. Large lot with breathtaking sunset, sunrise, mountain views (Mauna Kea) from the back yard while relaxing in the above ground swimming pool. Completely renovated throughout with new vinyl fencing Electric gate in front for privacy and something we all dream of, a home office / den. Split A/C, security system and a 10 X 12 sq. ft. utility shed with a high quality metal roof included. Interior square footage includes the previous carport that was converted to a home office /den

For open house information, contact Charmaine I Quilit-Poki, Keller Williams Honolulu at 808-762-0310

Copyright © 2021 Honolulu Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HICENTRAL-202100895)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEC8Z_0bnMjjjZ00

1690 Alu St, Hilo, 96720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Nice 2 story home with panoramic views of Hilo and the ocean from upper level balcony. Upper level has a 1 bedroom with an office or nursey, 1 full bath and 1 half bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It wouldn't take much to convert the garage into a living or family room.

For open house information, contact Dana Kenny, Savio Realty Ltd. - Hilo Office at 808-934-7300

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-650709)

