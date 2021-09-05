CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Check out these homes on the Paso Robles market now

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Paso Robles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paso Robles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

855 Marlbank Place, Paso Robles, 93446

3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SIT BACK & RELAX! In town 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1500 square foot home with open and bright great room with fireplace and upper level panoramic southerly view deck made for casual living. All this plus the master bedroom/bath and guest bath on the main level. The lower level offers 2 guest bedrooms, full guest bath and an oversized 2 car garage with laundry. Elevated location with city lights and coastal mountain views. Easy low maintenance living - you’ve got to get in this home! Callor text Fred Bruen at 805-235-4681 for more information.

For open house information, contact Fred Bruen, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NS21158861)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzxFH_0bnMjiqq00

517 Sims Avenue, Paso Robles, 93446

2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is one house on a large lot that is zoned T-4N which was previously R-4. There is a burned up house on the property also that will need to be removed. Check with the City to see how many units that can be built on the property and further check to make sure the water and sewer unit for the burned home will transfer to a new residential unit. Great opportunity here. The existing unit can be viewed after a purchase contract has been accepted.

For open house information, contact Robert Bergman, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate at 805-239-3310

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NS21008853)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjSDb_0bnMjiqq00

7989 Sundance Trail, Paso Robles, 93446

6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,386 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Multi-family residence! Attractive 4,386± sq. ft. foot home on 12± pastoral acres in upscale community of Sundance Trail. Consisting of 2,156± sq. ft. main home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, plus a family room and a 1,510± sq. ft. second unit with 3 bedrooms/2 baths connected by a 720± sq. ft. common area to be used as an extra family/game/hobby room. This is an ideal situation for extended family. All under one roof but each home has separate entrances and can be closed off to use one as a rental, VRBO, bed and breakfast, etc. Stucco ranch style single level built in 1999 with architectural features and extended roof lines for cool comfortable outdoor living both front and back. Each home presents full kitchens with walk-in pantries, large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and indoor laundry rooms. Also featured are vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, can lights, under counter lighting, sky tunnels, hardwood flooring, bay windows, central heating and air, paneled doors, dual pane windows, wired for Cat5 Ethernet and Atmos sound bar. Each have their own septic system. The added solar system is owned for low electric bills. Good well with quality water! Main house also features wood burning river rock fireplace in family room and the guest house has a blue glass propane fireplace. The wall mounted, 65” flat screen TV is included. Covered patio and large pergola with easy care pavers are perfect for outdoor entertainment alongside the expansive irrigated lawns. A separate gazebo with water and power is located near the above ground pool. Perfect for big BBQ’s and large crowds who love the outdoors. Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets with forever views overlooking vineyards and ranchland. This peaceful 12± acre parcel with end-of-road privacy is completely fenced and cross fenced with non-climb wire. Fruit trees include peach, plum, cherry, apples and apricot. Ready for horses, vineyards, orchards or other ventures for a sustainable rural lifestyle. There is a separate dog/small animal pen with a shed near the house plus a chicken coop. Full RV hook-ups and garage are at the rear. This unique set-up is ready for your personal touches and owners are receptive to negotiation for new carpet, etc. so that you may choose your own. Centrally located approximately 10 min. to Atascadero, 12 min. to Templeton, 10 min. to Paso Robles and just 3 min. to downtown Creston. Be sure to check out the 3D Matterport link for a virtual tour of this home.

For open house information, contact Carolynne Potts, Country Real Estate, Inc. at 805-239-9566

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NS21187968)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMfaj_0bnMjiqq00

430 Cayucos Avenue, Templeton, 93465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Absolutely darling 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom cottage privately located on a quiet street in deeply coveted Templeton. The kitchen has been recently fully remodeled including newer stainless steel appliance package which boasts a double oven with 5 burner stove, newer cabinets, and warm granite counters. Amenities include brand new wood-look vinyl flooring that runs through the entire home, professionally installed, and including new baseboards, recessed lighting, CAT 5 wiring, ceiling fans, and an attic fan. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted. The parcel is level, beautifully landscaped, and can easily accommodate a swimming pool, and has newer fencing. The garden shed allows for ample storage. There are double gates in the backyard to allow extra vehicle access. Updated windows and sliding glass door along with a newer garage door. Close to Templeton's fabulous city park including farmer's market, great restaurants, and the much-sought-after Templeton schools!

For open house information, contact Terri Winn, BHHS Hallmark Realty at 805-237-4700

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NS21182104)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles, CA
53
Followers
221
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Paso Robles, CA
Business
City
Templeton, CA
City
Creston, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Restaurants#Recessed Lighting#Bed And Breakfast#Vrbo#Cat5 Ethernet#Atmos#Bbq#Vineyards#House#Rv#Matterport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Troutman, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000

Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255.
Spring Creek, NVElko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,900

Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemore model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections.
Huntersville, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,450,000

Tucked into the Northeastern Huntersville corridor, find a uniquely designed, modern ranch built in 2018. Well-planned open concept floor plan is filled with natural sun light connecting the house & the outdoors. Entertain under an expansive covered patio (900+ sq ft) with 9’ x 20’- 5 panel sliding door, flowing seamlessly from main room for true indoor/outdoor living which includes composite decking with modern cable railings. Energy efficient and maintenance free in mind: poured concrete 4 ft crawl with finished cement floor; 12” inch I-beams with steal columns; sprayed foam insulation throughout including patio, garage and crawl; Large premium Pella aluminum clad triple pane windows with blinds inside glass; James Hardie cement board, commercial grade wood accent; forced air natural gas with Smart thermostats. 3 car garage + workshop area, large driveway and easy access garden set up on a quiet 1.47 acre setting. U shaped design offers great room with 12”+ ceilings, 4 bedrooms on one side, master on the other for privacy. No HOA. Minutes from Davidson, Birkdale Village and I-77.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Los Angeles County, CAtheeastsiderla.com

A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Florence, SCSCNow

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Welcome home to 535 Prestwick Drive. You will fall in love with this beautiful stone front, brick Westbrook home! Situated on a large corner lot it features over 4049 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Can't forget the enormous bonus room!You'll also enjoy over 588 sq ft of outdoor living space to enjoy the gorgeous South Carolina weather. The sellers have completely updated the kitchen with high end THERMADORE professional appliances including a gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and Bosch built in coffee maker.There is also a large walk in pantry.Through out the rest of the home there are so many upgrades such as a NEW TRANE HVAC, GAS PACK . NEW granite counters and beautiful backsplash, Gorgeous white painted cabinets,NEW hardware, they have replaced indoor lights and garage with LED efficient fixtures and bulbs,NEW gas logs in den, NEW fireplace surround and marble hearth,NEW chandeliers in main foyer and dining, NEW ceiling fans in den, guest room ,upstairs bedroom and outside porch,Upgraded home security system,NEW sinks and fawcets in Master bath, NEW counters,fawcet,mirror and sconces in powder room, 5 NEW toilets,New sconces in Living room,added stair trends. Refinshed hardwood floors. Outside the list continues with over 30 large trees removed and stumps ground,Removed overgrown shrubbery and added new mulch,Repaired and replaced almost all of the sprinkler system,Installed NEW 6" raingutters. Installed top of the line Hot Tub on back patio. This home offers an incredible amount of storage also. the walk in attic is incredible.Westbrook neighborhood is located on TRACES GOLF COURSE in west Florence.Beautiful meandering streets to walk and bike ride. Schools are: Lucy t Davis elementary, Sneed Jr. high and West Florence high school. Call today to see this beautiful home!
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Interior Designdwell.com

Timber Slatting Steals the Show at This Renovated Terrace House in London

In the expansion of his sister and brother-in-law’s Victorian in the Blackheath neighborhood, architect Ben Minifie implemented gorgeous wood cladding inside and out. Kate and Gary Westlake didn’t have to search too far to find an architect to help them revamp their family’s living space. The London couple called upon Kate’s brother, architect Ben Minifie of Minifie Architects, who, in 2004, helped them better utilize the lot to create an open-plan kitchen/dining area. For the new undertaking, Minifie took on a broader expansion of the end-of-terrace Victorian to add more space for Kate, Gary, and their two teenage children, Bea and Archie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy