Check out these homes on the Paso Robles market now

(Paso Robles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paso Robles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

855 Marlbank Place, Paso Robles, 93446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SIT BACK & RELAX! In town 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1500 square foot home with open and bright great room with fireplace and upper level panoramic southerly view deck made for casual living. All this plus the master bedroom/bath and guest bath on the main level. The lower level offers 2 guest bedrooms, full guest bath and an oversized 2 car garage with laundry. Elevated location with city lights and coastal mountain views. Easy low maintenance living - you’ve got to get in this home! Callor text Fred Bruen at 805-235-4681 for more information.

517 Sims Avenue, Paso Robles, 93446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is one house on a large lot that is zoned T-4N which was previously R-4. There is a burned up house on the property also that will need to be removed. Check with the City to see how many units that can be built on the property and further check to make sure the water and sewer unit for the burned home will transfer to a new residential unit. Great opportunity here. The existing unit can be viewed after a purchase contract has been accepted.

7989 Sundance Trail, Paso Robles, 93446 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,386 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Multi-family residence! Attractive 4,386± sq. ft. foot home on 12± pastoral acres in upscale community of Sundance Trail. Consisting of 2,156± sq. ft. main home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, plus a family room and a 1,510± sq. ft. second unit with 3 bedrooms/2 baths connected by a 720± sq. ft. common area to be used as an extra family/game/hobby room. This is an ideal situation for extended family. All under one roof but each home has separate entrances and can be closed off to use one as a rental, VRBO, bed and breakfast, etc. Stucco ranch style single level built in 1999 with architectural features and extended roof lines for cool comfortable outdoor living both front and back. Each home presents full kitchens with walk-in pantries, large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and indoor laundry rooms. Also featured are vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, can lights, under counter lighting, sky tunnels, hardwood flooring, bay windows, central heating and air, paneled doors, dual pane windows, wired for Cat5 Ethernet and Atmos sound bar. Each have their own septic system. The added solar system is owned for low electric bills. Good well with quality water! Main house also features wood burning river rock fireplace in family room and the guest house has a blue glass propane fireplace. The wall mounted, 65” flat screen TV is included. Covered patio and large pergola with easy care pavers are perfect for outdoor entertainment alongside the expansive irrigated lawns. A separate gazebo with water and power is located near the above ground pool. Perfect for big BBQ’s and large crowds who love the outdoors. Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets with forever views overlooking vineyards and ranchland. This peaceful 12± acre parcel with end-of-road privacy is completely fenced and cross fenced with non-climb wire. Fruit trees include peach, plum, cherry, apples and apricot. Ready for horses, vineyards, orchards or other ventures for a sustainable rural lifestyle. There is a separate dog/small animal pen with a shed near the house plus a chicken coop. Full RV hook-ups and garage are at the rear. This unique set-up is ready for your personal touches and owners are receptive to negotiation for new carpet, etc. so that you may choose your own. Centrally located approximately 10 min. to Atascadero, 12 min. to Templeton, 10 min. to Paso Robles and just 3 min. to downtown Creston. Be sure to check out the 3D Matterport link for a virtual tour of this home.

430 Cayucos Avenue, Templeton, 93465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Absolutely darling 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom cottage privately located on a quiet street in deeply coveted Templeton. The kitchen has been recently fully remodeled including newer stainless steel appliance package which boasts a double oven with 5 burner stove, newer cabinets, and warm granite counters. Amenities include brand new wood-look vinyl flooring that runs through the entire home, professionally installed, and including new baseboards, recessed lighting, CAT 5 wiring, ceiling fans, and an attic fan. The exterior of the home has been freshly painted. The parcel is level, beautifully landscaped, and can easily accommodate a swimming pool, and has newer fencing. The garden shed allows for ample storage. There are double gates in the backyard to allow extra vehicle access. Updated windows and sliding glass door along with a newer garage door. Close to Templeton's fabulous city park including farmer's market, great restaurants, and the much-sought-after Templeton schools!

