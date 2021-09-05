CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 4 days ago

(Lenoir, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lenoir will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4BLm_0bnMjg5O00

819 Ridgecrest Drive, Lenoir, 28645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Boasting 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1.5 Story, Brick w/Bsmt on Corner Lot in Desirable Lower Creek will put an end to cramped living. Foyer opens to spacious living room with custom built-ins for storage and display flanking the fireplace. Dining room features timeless, cobblestone tile flooring. Rich granite countertops in kitchen, complete with an abundance of custom cabinetry, handy pantry, sunlit breakfast nook plus rear entry landing and added storage. Bedrooms, 2 on main and 2 up, all generously sized and offering excellent closet space. Updated bath with tiled shower on main. Hardwoods and tile flooring, beautiful molding and interior details. Hardwoods beneath areas with newer carpet, per seller. Main level garage. Coveted outdoor living space includes rocking chair front porch for taking in spectacular views of Hibriten Mtn plus a covered rear porch and patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Fenced rear yard. Don’t let this one get away!

For open house information, contact Deborah Norris, The Property Shop - Real Living Carolina Property at 828-728-5037

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3737387)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HX2m_0bnMjg5O00

2724 Horseford Road, Lenoir, 28645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1973

New Listing; 2724 Horseford Rd Lenoir. Hard to find 3 BR 1 Bath ranch home w/ approx 2.24 acres of mostly level land. Back yard fenced plus property has additiional lot which makes total 2.24 which could be 2nd homesite or mother in law location. Home does need updating but at the low price of $122,500 you have tons of potential. Convenient to Lenoir, Hickory or Morganton. Call today!

For open house information, contact Tim Newton, Coldwell Banker Newton RE at 828-433-1485

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3780582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1VV0_0bnMjg5O00

427 Rambling Road, Blowing Rock, 28605

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,080,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,686 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Panoramic, long range mountain view for miles over Blue Ridge Mountains from Blowing Rock home near ski slopes. One level living with 1 step to foyer from stone and from GAR to mud room. Laundry, owners BR suite, LIV, DIN, KIT, half bath, foyer all one level. See-through fireplace LIV/DIN. High vaulted ceilings LIV, DIN, KIT. Window wall on view side. Main floor BR suite has salon bath, jetted tub, separate shower, huge WIC, deck access. Home has 3 BRs, 3 full BAs, half bath, Bonus Room with WIC. 2 BR/1 BA up with one BR on view side with its own deck. Lower level features den with fireplace, separate game room with pool table, kitchen #2 and bonus room set up as BR#4 with steam bath. 3 BR perk. 3685+/- SF HTD FIN plus 600 SF garage. Big closets. Intercom. Furnished: ready to use ASAP, put in vacation rental. Nearly flat front yard, paved semi-circular driveway, lots of parking, DBL GAR. Close to ski slopes, university, Boone, Blowing Rock. Cool mountain breezes 4100'. Building costs are higher than listed price--PLUS moratorium for new construction water hook-up on Ski Mtn.

For open house information, contact Robbie Sharrett, Lyons Construction and Realty, Inc. at 828-295-4663

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3771823)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rABdt_0bnMjg5O00

1545 Bradshaw Terrace, Lenoir, 28645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Come see this beautifully remodeled home customized with oak and pine top to bottom. Metal roof was installed 2019, all new plumbing and water heater, windows and front door installed 2016-2017. Lounge around the nice in ground pool that is 3' to 6' deep installed early 2000's with new pump last year. Comes with pool cover, all pool equipment and supplies, pergola, outdoor furniture, and outbuilding to convey. This one want last long!

For open house information, contact David Berry, RE/MAX Legendary at 828-855-1055

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3778723)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
200
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir, NC
Business
City
Morganton, NC
Lenoir, NC
Real Estate
City
Lenoir, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Plumbing#Water Heater#Game Room#Bedrooms#Hardwoods#Coldwell Banker Newton Re#Br#Din#Kit#Wic#Sf#Asap#Dbl Gar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy