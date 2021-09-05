Lenoir-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lenoir, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lenoir will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

819 Ridgecrest Drive, Lenoir, 28645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Boasting 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1.5 Story, Brick w/Bsmt on Corner Lot in Desirable Lower Creek will put an end to cramped living. Foyer opens to spacious living room with custom built-ins for storage and display flanking the fireplace. Dining room features timeless, cobblestone tile flooring. Rich granite countertops in kitchen, complete with an abundance of custom cabinetry, handy pantry, sunlit breakfast nook plus rear entry landing and added storage. Bedrooms, 2 on main and 2 up, all generously sized and offering excellent closet space. Updated bath with tiled shower on main. Hardwoods and tile flooring, beautiful molding and interior details. Hardwoods beneath areas with newer carpet, per seller. Main level garage. Coveted outdoor living space includes rocking chair front porch for taking in spectacular views of Hibriten Mtn plus a covered rear porch and patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Fenced rear yard. Don’t let this one get away!

2724 Horseford Road, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1973

New Listing; 2724 Horseford Rd Lenoir. Hard to find 3 BR 1 Bath ranch home w/ approx 2.24 acres of mostly level land. Back yard fenced plus property has additiional lot which makes total 2.24 which could be 2nd homesite or mother in law location. Home does need updating but at the low price of $122,500 you have tons of potential. Convenient to Lenoir, Hickory or Morganton. Call today!

427 Rambling Road, Blowing Rock, 28605 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,080,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,686 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Panoramic, long range mountain view for miles over Blue Ridge Mountains from Blowing Rock home near ski slopes. One level living with 1 step to foyer from stone and from GAR to mud room. Laundry, owners BR suite, LIV, DIN, KIT, half bath, foyer all one level. See-through fireplace LIV/DIN. High vaulted ceilings LIV, DIN, KIT. Window wall on view side. Main floor BR suite has salon bath, jetted tub, separate shower, huge WIC, deck access. Home has 3 BRs, 3 full BAs, half bath, Bonus Room with WIC. 2 BR/1 BA up with one BR on view side with its own deck. Lower level features den with fireplace, separate game room with pool table, kitchen #2 and bonus room set up as BR#4 with steam bath. 3 BR perk. 3685+/- SF HTD FIN plus 600 SF garage. Big closets. Intercom. Furnished: ready to use ASAP, put in vacation rental. Nearly flat front yard, paved semi-circular driveway, lots of parking, DBL GAR. Close to ski slopes, university, Boone, Blowing Rock. Cool mountain breezes 4100'. Building costs are higher than listed price--PLUS moratorium for new construction water hook-up on Ski Mtn.

1545 Bradshaw Terrace, Lenoir, 28645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Come see this beautifully remodeled home customized with oak and pine top to bottom. Metal roof was installed 2019, all new plumbing and water heater, windows and front door installed 2016-2017. Lounge around the nice in ground pool that is 3' to 6' deep installed early 2000's with new pump last year. Comes with pool cover, all pool equipment and supplies, pergola, outdoor furniture, and outbuilding to convey. This one want last long!

