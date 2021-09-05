Take a look at these homes for sale in Granbury

(Granbury, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Granbury. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5015 Terlingua Drive, Granbury, 76048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Almost brand new custom home in gated lake subdivision of Granbury. Modern features and finishes throughout, granite everywhere, custom trim and cabinetry with custom recessed paneled ceilings, high-end laminate flooring throughout, spacious spare bedrooms, large master with custom en suite and huge master closet, all on a larger lot size. This builder is all about efficiency with SS Energy Star appliances, double-paned windows, Trane HVAC, efficient WH, all means lower utility bills. This subdivision offers many amenities like community pool, lake access, clubhouse, tennis & basketball, and much more. Come see this awesome home while it lasts!

For open house information, contact Randall Luna, Elevate Realty Group at 817-736-5757

2604 Santiago Drive, Granbury, 76048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home in gated lake community of Granbury. Brand new, turn-key ready, easily manageable lot size, custom cabinetry and trim, vaulted ceilings with custom cedar beams, recessed and decorative lighting, open concept, modern paint schemes and finishes, spacious bedrooms, master with custom en suite, custom tile, and excellent layout. This builder has efficiency in mind with double paned windows, Trane HVAC, Foam insulation, SS Energy Star appliances, highly efficient WH, and much more. Come enjoy the amenities of this subdivision with lake access, playground, pool, marina and so much more. Hard to find new builds at this price in Granbury. Come see this one while you can!

For open house information, contact Randall Luna, Elevate Realty Group at 817-736-5757

619 Lunar Circle, Granbury, 76049 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great home located just North of Granbury off Hwy 51 easy access to Granbury, Weatherford or metroplex. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has log cabin look on outside and has been finished out inside. Open concept with living room, kitchen and dining in main room. Kitchen is spacious with nice island and bar for enjoying family time and entertainment. Check out the amenities of Sky Harbour neighborhood. Community pool, clubhouse, community dock and boat slip, fish or boat on Lake Granbury as a homeowner in this neighborhood. Great volunteer fire department just around the corner. Large covered front porch. Make this your new home, or use it for weekend getaways or could be a great investment property.

For open house information, contact Steve Berry, Keller Williams Brazos West at 817-279-6996

10000 Richter Court, Tolar, 76476 4 Beds 3 Baths | $358,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome the Cabin of your Dreams! Custom Built 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Log Cabin sitting on 1 acre. Over 2100 SF of seller’s dreams wrapped in a country setting that is as peaceful as the day is long. There is still plenty of time this summer to slide into the In-Ground Pool or sit on the wrap-around porch, enjoy the Texas Sunrises and Sunsets. From the floors to handmade kitchen cabinets, vaulted ceiling you will find this home was truly built with love. Sellers expected this to be the forever home, but as life goes on sometimes our forever changes, they’ve shifted their sights to be closer to future grandbabies. Ready to pass along the love to a new family that has their own dreams to add.

For open house information, contact Carri Tuggle, Keller Williams Brazos West at 817-279-6996