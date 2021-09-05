Check out these homes for sale in Danville now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Danville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCNBW_0bnMjZrB00

1060 North 250 W, Covington, 47932

4 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 1912

4 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2-story home located in the country of Covington. This home is being sold As-Is but look at all of the major things that have been done recently: new septic 2017, new well 2018, new central air 2017, new metal roof, furnace 8 years old, bathroom subfloor replaced a few years ago. This home has so much charm; with a little paint & TLC, you could make this your very own. This home also has an attic that could be finished.

For open house information, contact Keeley Stalcup, RE/MAX Ability Plus at 317-843-0011

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21788269)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMmRX_0bnMjZrB00

148 Wisconsin Avenue, Danville, 61832

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

This was a quaint cape cod home. The floor plan is very friendly, offering a large country kitchen with room for a dining table and a very large family room addition. The bedrooms are upstairs, away from the hustle and bustle of every day life. Could be an attractive home again.

For open house information, contact Andrea Poling, LANDMARK REAL ESTATE at 217-352-1933

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11185374)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKrNp_0bnMjZrB00

609 Warrington Avenue, Danville, 61832

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in vermilion heights. Family room with a wood fireplace, country kitchen, and 2 car detached garage. All offers require proof of funds/prequal. Home sold in as-is condition.

For open house information, contact Stacy Hall, Twin City Realty-Monticello Branch at 855-515-9500

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11171236)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6V4B_0bnMjZrB00

110 Elm Drive, Covington, 47932

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1958

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a quiet neighborhood. Covington School System. Many updates, large back yard. Patio in the back and a large porch/deck in the front. Must see

For open house information, contact David Smyth, Warren Agency at 765-762-2359

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202136810)

