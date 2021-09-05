Check out these homes for sale in Danville now

(Danville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1060 North 250 W, Covington, 47932 4 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 1912

4 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2-story home located in the country of Covington. This home is being sold As-Is but look at all of the major things that have been done recently: new septic 2017, new well 2018, new central air 2017, new metal roof, furnace 8 years old, bathroom subfloor replaced a few years ago. This home has so much charm; with a little paint & TLC, you could make this your very own. This home also has an attic that could be finished.

148 Wisconsin Avenue, Danville, 61832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in None

This was a quaint cape cod home. The floor plan is very friendly, offering a large country kitchen with room for a dining table and a very large family room addition. The bedrooms are upstairs, away from the hustle and bustle of every day life. Could be an attractive home again.

609 Warrington Avenue, Danville, 61832 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home in vermilion heights. Family room with a wood fireplace, country kitchen, and 2 car detached garage. All offers require proof of funds/prequal. Home sold in as-is condition.

110 Elm Drive, Covington, 47932 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1958

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a quiet neighborhood. Covington School System. Many updates, large back yard. Patio in the back and a large porch/deck in the front. Must see

