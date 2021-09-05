CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Del Rio

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 4 days ago

(Del Rio, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Del Rio than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166B4T_0bnMjX5j00

101 St Joseph, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction!Open floor plan, Great starter home. For more information on completion date call listing office.

For open house information, contact Antonieta Sanchez, REALTY EXECUTIVES DEL RIO at 830-215-1515

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201687)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtTD9_0bnMjX5j00

16632 W Us Hwy 90, Del Rio, 78840

4 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,263 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Timeless ranch-style home on over 95 acres with panoramic views of Lake Amistad. This 4 bed/3bath home is in a class of its own with quick access to boat ramps, yet secluded on the expansive acreage to relax or hunt. New 30x40 boat storage, 3-car heated and cooled garage, and newly installed caliche driveway for all your toys. Many upgrades throughout including 2 water heaters and HVAC units, new 1000-gallon septic tank and system, and LG refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Call listing agents for more details or to schedule your private tour:RE/MAX DEL RIO REALTORS Rhonda Montgomery 830-313-0106 and M'Lynn Gearhart 830-313-1862. Owners require 24 hour notice for all showings. Buyer must verify school districts.

For open house information, contact M'Lynn Gearhart, REMAX Del Rio at 830-775-3704

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201790)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU0Ji_0bnMjX5j00

508 Avenue B, Del Rio, 78840

2 Beds 1 Bath | $107,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Super cozy and well loved home is centrally located near big HEB, Star Park and restaurants. This home has undergone several updates such as: new windows, kitchen cabinets and countertops, polished hardwood floors throughout and fresh coat of interior/exterior paint. *Owner will consider replacing the metal roof with a 30 year shingle (buyers choice) for a price increase of $115,000.

For open house information, contact Marie Perales, REMAX Del Rio at 830-775-3704

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201594)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IC6i_0bnMjX5j00

224 Running Bear, Del Rio, 78840

3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,867 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Very well laid out floorplan with separated master suite featuring jet garden tub and large shower with 2 vanities. Kitchen is open to living and dining areas. Features blond cabinets and ceramic tile counter tops. Large back yard with doors from living and master bedroom onto covered patio on cool side of house. Side entry garage offers more privacy from street. Separate utility room with washer/dryer connections in addition to enclosed storage room in garage. This a nice home. Call Janita Hinds Real Estate or your favorite real estate agent for a showing.

For open house information, contact JANITA HINDS, JANITA HINDS REAL ESTATE at 830-775-0010

Copyright © 2021 Del Rio Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRBORTX-201640)

