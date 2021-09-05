Check out these Gillette homes on the market

(Gillette, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gillette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

78 Franklin Ave -, Gillette, 82716 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Big Modular on acreage with detached 3 car garage. Four bedroom, 2 bath, lots of large rooms including master bedroom with retreat room. New flooring in living & dining rooms. Big decks for your enjoyment and newly planted grass around the house. All equipment will be removed off the property before closing. Call or text Keni Cundall for your private showing at 307-689-7997.

For open house information, contact Keni G Cundall, BHHS - Preferred Real Estate Group at 307-686-6360

1075 Lariat Ct -, Gillette, 82716 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great country property only minutes from town!! 3 bed 2 bath home on 2.5 acres with an 864sf shop for all your toys and projects!

For open house information, contact Jaime Keuck, 411 Properties at 307-660-5470