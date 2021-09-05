CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

House hunt Pekin: See what's on the market now

Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 4 days ago

(Pekin, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pekin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

108 S Pleasant Hill Road, East Peoria, 61611

5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Welcome to 108 S Pleasant Hill! Beautifully renovated 2 story 5 bedroom 2 bath home situated on 1.7 acres. Home offers 3 large bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath, master bedroom has walk in closet. You will love having 2 bedrooms on the main floor could use as home office or playroom. Full bath w/walk in shower on the main level. Gorgeous fireplaced living room/dining room open concept w/11x 9 bonus room/sitting room overlooking the backyard. Updated windows give the home a light and airy feel. Main level reno'd down to the studs and is all brand new!! New windows, roof, hvac, electrical, plaster, paint, carpet, kitchen, baths, flooring, fixtures, plumbing, electrical, and more! Lovely lot on 1.7 acres wooded with creek. See updates list in MLS. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Shelly Koeppel, Sunflower Real Estate Group, LLC at 309-925-5000

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1228437)

1606 Willow Street, Pekin, 61554

2 Beds 1 Bath | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Check out this super cute 2-3 bedroom ranch home located near the North side of Pekin! Perfect home for an investor or starter home. Tons of windows providing a light and airy feel throughout! Home has been well insulated. Finished area in basement could be used as a 3rd bedroom or family room (no egress). Large fenced back yard with shed. Roof updated 2016.

For open house information, contact Shelly Koeppel, Sunflower Real Estate Group, LLC at 309-925-5000

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1228442)

307 N Tanager Drive, Peoria, 61604

3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome to this spacious home with 3 possible 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, informal dining with sliding doors leading to a large deck. Master bedroom with full master bath, plus 2 additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. Living room offers a large window that overlooks the privacy fenced back yard. Lower level offers a family room with fireplace, (fireplace has not been used by current owners and sold "AS IS") updated half bath and laundry. In addition the lower level has is a playroom (could possibly be a 4th bedroom) and a storage room. 2 stall garage with extra storage.

For open house information, contact Pam Weaver, Jim Maloof/REALTOR at 309-692-3900

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1227658)

118 Putnam Street, East Peoria, 61611

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 677 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Affordably priced, charming 2 bedroom bungalow with a full basement, nice, detached 1 car garage, covered porch and a fenced in back yard. Located across from East Peoria Community High School.

For open house information, contact Mark Rosenberg, Oakwood Real Estate at 309-688-6888

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-PA1225620)

See more property details

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

