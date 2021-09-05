Top homes for sale in Hobbs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Hobbs, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hobbs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8MoM_0bnMjSg600

4013 Fiesta, Hobbs, 88240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,510 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Back by Popular Demand (previous buyers didn't get funding) in North Hobbs in the Del Norte Subdivision just down from Stone Elementary this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage offers new granite countertops with an Open concept and fireplace --You'll love the isolated master with large master bath and closet . One of the other bedrooms can be used a 2nd master and has it's own bathroom The back yard is an Oasis for your favorite Golfer --Practice your putting game and relax in the unique setting on your own private putting green with all new flags --Call today and let's start talking about your next home!

For open house information, contact Chad Bridges, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11686357)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476Ulq_0bnMjSg600

2200 Mora, Hobbs, 88240

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1 bath with a 2 car carport and spacious kitchen--You'll love the dining space and the updated cabinets and countertops in the kitchen- The backyard has a covered patio, a dog run, and two storage buildings -The floor plan offers an isolated bedroom just off the dining area for privacy and the laundry room is convenient for busy households Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Chad Bridges, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11706004)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y2CP_0bnMjSg600

1211 Main, Hobbs, 88240

4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful updated home in Hobbs with 4 bed 2 bath and a 2 car carport --The living space has built-in shelving for Entertainment Center and there is a formal cabinet for dining --There's a bar in the living area for your guests and the master bath has been updated --The 2 car carport has nice shade and the front Patio is covered The back yard is spacious and fenced --You'll love the front yard and rose bushes! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Chad Bridges, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11781263)

