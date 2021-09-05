CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Marion

Marion Voice
Marion Voice
 4 days ago

(Marion, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4gKi_0bnMjP1v00

5477 W 200 N, Marion, 46952

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Mobile Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Property being sold "AS IS" 5.04 acres pf beautiful wooded acreage with small clearing would be great to build on...Two mobile homes on the property need to be removed (unsafe flooring in entry on MH on West side). Second might be able to salvage but would need a lot of work including replacing bathroom floors and all flooring. 1 small out building and two sheds. Well and septic on property.

For open house information, contact Cathy Hunnicutt, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202132201)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uCnO_0bnMjP1v00

525 E Stephenson Street, Marion, 46952

2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute & Clean Bungalow with 2 Bedrooms. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances that remain. Double Closets in each bedroom. Low Maintenance Vinyl Exterior. Single Layer Roof is Only 2-3 years old. Fully Fenced Chain Link Yard. Deck Area. Storage Shed. Offering Immediate Possession. Selling As-Is.

For open house information, contact Joe Schroder, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202131477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdcXO_0bnMjP1v00

1110 W 3Rd Street, Marion, 46952

4 Beds 3 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Currently Set Up as a Two Unit Property but was previously single family and could still be used that way. As a single family home it would be 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Main Level with Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, & Spacious Kitchen. Upper Level with Living Room, 1 Bedroom, 2nd Spacious Kitchen, & Exterior Balcony Porch. Basement with Laundry Hookup, Additional Full Bath, & Lots of Storage. Oversized 2 Car Detached Garage. New Water Heater in 2021. Bathroom Upgrades with fixtures and Vinyl Plank Floors. Updated Breaker Panel.

For open house information, contact Joe Schroder, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202133732)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmHww_0bnMjP1v00

1603 S Maple Street, Marion, 46953

3 Beds 1 Bath | $31,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Three bedroom home situated on a corner lot. Home features a large corner lot 66 X 132 and a newer roof. Partially privacy fenced yard with vinyl siding and two sheds. Enclosed back porch 16 X 16.

For open house information, contact Janet Barnett, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202012422)

See more property details

