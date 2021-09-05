Take a look at these homes on the market in Marion

(Marion, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5477 W 200 N, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Mobile Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Property being sold "AS IS" 5.04 acres pf beautiful wooded acreage with small clearing would be great to build on...Two mobile homes on the property need to be removed (unsafe flooring in entry on MH on West side). Second might be able to salvage but would need a lot of work including replacing bathroom floors and all flooring. 1 small out building and two sheds. Well and septic on property.

For open house information, contact Cathy Hunnicutt, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

525 E Stephenson Street, Marion, 46952 2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Cute & Clean Bungalow with 2 Bedrooms. Kitchen comes equipped with appliances that remain. Double Closets in each bedroom. Low Maintenance Vinyl Exterior. Single Layer Roof is Only 2-3 years old. Fully Fenced Chain Link Yard. Deck Area. Storage Shed. Offering Immediate Possession. Selling As-Is.

For open house information, contact Joe Schroder, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

1110 W 3Rd Street, Marion, 46952 4 Beds 3 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Currently Set Up as a Two Unit Property but was previously single family and could still be used that way. As a single family home it would be 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Main Level with Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, & Spacious Kitchen. Upper Level with Living Room, 1 Bedroom, 2nd Spacious Kitchen, & Exterior Balcony Porch. Basement with Laundry Hookup, Additional Full Bath, & Lots of Storage. Oversized 2 Car Detached Garage. New Water Heater in 2021. Bathroom Upgrades with fixtures and Vinyl Plank Floors. Updated Breaker Panel.

For open house information, contact Joe Schroder, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300

1603 S Maple Street, Marion, 46953 3 Beds 1 Bath | $31,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Three bedroom home situated on a corner lot. Home features a large corner lot 66 X 132 and a newer roof. Partially privacy fenced yard with vinyl siding and two sheds. Enclosed back porch 16 X 16.

For open house information, contact Janet Barnett, RE/MAX Realty One at 765-454-7300