Twelve Minutes Is a Bad Episode of Law & Order: SVU with Its Awful Ending

When you’ve been as on the air for as long as Law & Order: SVU has, naturally there have been a lot of shakeups in the main cast. Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T may still be keeping the show anchored as Olivia Benson and Fin Tutola of the Special Victims Unit all these years later (the former having been part of the NBC show since the beginning, and the latter joining in Season 2), but many people have come and gone from their lives. Well, SVU Season 23 will kick off with its own departures, as Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes are leaving the series.