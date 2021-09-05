CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twelve Minutes Is a Bad Episode of Law & Order: SVU with Its Awful Ending

By Rachel Kaser
Escapist Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wasn’t going to say anything about Twelve Minutes because I thought the denouement was so unbelievably *lifeless hand wave* that I didn’t feel there was anything I could conjure up. But then I watched the recent Zero Punctuation and listened to Yahtzee try to describe it without spoiling. And it occurred to me that there are those of you out there who might not get how bizarre and uncontextualized the true ending of Twelve Minutes is — there are those of you yet unspoiled.

