Parkersburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Parkersburg, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parkersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

45 Northlake Drive, Vincent, 45784 3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1972

You will love living in this beautiful and secluded neighborhood. This home offers great curb appeal and sits on a .68 acre lot. Highlights of this home include a spacious living room, hdwd floors on the main level, fireside family room, first floor laundry, oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, new garage door as well as a brand new (never been used) 2nd floor full bathroom. In the family room there are 2 sets of sliders that lead to the welcoming 22x12 screened porch. There you will enjoy watching all the beautiful wildlife that life has to offer.

For open house information, contact Kim Farrah, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

3415 Elm St, Parkersburg, 26104 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Convenient North Parkersburg location, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home is located near schools and shopping. With wood floors in the living room and all three bedrooms, nice sized eat-in kitchen, a large unfinished basement, and a really nice sized back yard with single stall garage and alley access.

For open house information, contact Amy E Gonzales, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

9510 St Rt 550, Vincent, 45784 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Mobile Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Nice 2001 Mobile Home, There is 2 br and 2 full bath, Laundry room and is in great condition. There is a 12 x 20 Front porch, 6 x 4 back porch, fenced in area and a 24 x 44 detached garage. The land encompasses 1.8 acre. Dont Miss this one. The Mobile home has not been converted to real estate, Please check with your lender, most will not finance with out conversion.

For open house information, contact Mary L West, Real Living McCarthy Real Esta at 740-373-1523

200 Pointe West Byway, Parkersburg, 26101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,458 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous views of Blennerhassett Island await you in this bright and spacious open concept garden-style home. As soon as you walk through the front door you have vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows looking out over the Ohio River Valley along with a large fireplace which makes this living room a real oasis from the outside world while being less than ten minutes from town. This home offers complete one-floor living with a large 1st-floor master and en-suite bath with jacuzzi soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. 1st-floor laundry is off the oversized 2-car garage leading to the well-equipped kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs share a Jack and Jill style bath with double vanity and a huge bonus room that overlooks the living area and views. And if 2458 square feet isn't enough for you there is a full partially finished walk-out basement with 8 ft ceilings exterior walls have been drywalled and the bath has been prepped for plumbing. So much to see here. Don't forget to watch the Virtual Tour and schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Will Richmond, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653