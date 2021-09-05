CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 4 days ago

(Bonney Lake, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bonney Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dzw5_0bnMjMcy00

6215 1St St Ct E, Tacoma, 98424

3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,099 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Charming Fife Heights rambler on 1.55 acres! 3 bd, 2.5 bth home features beautiful views from every room, red oak hardwood floors, wood wrapped windows & 2 fireplaces. Kitchen highlights: refaced knotty pine cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Large master bdrm w/ slider to patio & new full bath (2015) w/ heated floors & huge walk-in closet. 2 large attics. Enjoy your outdoor paradise w/ views of Mt Rainier, sunrises/sunsets & a park-like feel w/ trees, berries, flowers & space! Fully fenced & well maintained, garden areas w/ automatic sprinklers. Front & back covered patios, RV Parking, detached 1,131 SF garage/shop. Opportunity to build/divide large lot (perc test completed) buyer to verify. Great commuter location, near I-5.

For open house information, contact Davey Wilde, Keller Williams - Bellevue at 425-454-0911

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11850314)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwJkv_0bnMjMcy00

11517 127Th St E, Puyallup, 98374

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,950 | Manufactured Home | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Tucked back in a cul de sac with a large yard and spacious covered deck, this is a large lovely home in A 55 + park of Sans Souci on South Hill Puyallup with new metal roof and covered car port. New water heater too!. Includes all appliances. Free standing wood fireplace in living room. Spacious quite spot in park off the beaten path with A\C. The formal dining room has a built in for your dishes. Plenty of space in kitchen cabinets and counter tops for the cook in the family. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath. Sans Souci requires good credit and back ground checks and minimum $2400 a month income. Park has pool, community center, pool tables, dance hall, library, sauna, workout room.

For open house information, contact Darcie Elliott, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11829927)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibZYW_0bnMjMcy00

14804 66Th Ave Ct E, Puyallup, 98375

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to your adorable new home! Home boasts a great layout w/ open kitchen, living & dining rooms & plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing. Slider to back deck for you to enjoy the green belt outback! Upstairs you'll find a master suite + 2 spacious bedrooms both w/ walk-in closets! Upstairs laundry + small bonus space at the top of the stairs. Enjoy the heat pump w/ AC! The corner lot offers easy yard maintenance. Don't miss the neighborhood park! Wonderful neighborhood in an awesome location - close to shopping, dining, entertainment, lots of parks - everything you could want or need!

For open house information, contact Chad Hauer, Keller Williams - Tacoma at 253-460-8640

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11856002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAz3l_0bnMjMcy00

10103 195Th Ave E, Bonney Lake, 98391

3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,544 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous home in Bonney lake community of Brookside is waiting for YOU! This spacious home features a three car garage, HUGE kitchen with room for all your cooking needs plus added prep space on the island. Curl up in front of the fireplace, grab a great book from the built-in bookcase and enjoy cool NW evenings basking in the warmth. Deluxe primary suite with room to spare with walk-in closet and huge primary bath. Enjoy the convenience of the utility room on the upper floor. Huge bonus room upstairs. Additional room/office downstairs completes this amazing floor plan. Enjoy the AC in the summer and the back yard and patio are perfect for entertaining. Awning extends for additional shade. Close to freeways, schools, shopping and more! To Reach the Listing Agent Directly text "ALTITUDE" to 59559

For open house information, contact John Hurlbut, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11885000)

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

