Top homes for sale in Clovis

(Clovis, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clovis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1605 E Hammet St, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $83,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.

2400 Cobblestone, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $217,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 2011

STONEBROOK UNIT 1 BLOCK 2 LOT 21

720 W 18Th, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $106,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Searching for the right home at the right price? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a MUST-SEE! Not only does it have a newer roof, but it also features an UPDATED KITCHEN and central heat and AIR! There is even a pantry space and a separate laundry room! Don't want carpet? You're in luck! The entire house is TILE THROUGHOUT! That's not all! There is a separate storage/man cave! You have to see this home in person! Call us today!

2400 Northglen, Clovis, 88101 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2000

The loveliness you long for is located here! This 4 bedroom, 3 car garage home is located on a CORNER lot in ZIA School district and has so many features you must see in person! You will love the TALL CEILINGS in the living room! Bring your oversized sofa to this home! The kitchen has PLENTY of cabinet space and a SPACIOUS PANTRY! The owners suite will fit all your KING-SIZED furniture plus some! The bathroom has an expansive jetted tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet! The other 3 bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home. The front guest bedroom is a sizeable sensation and features a gorgeous window! The guest bathroom has TWO SINKS! Wait until you see the backyard! You will love the covered patio, luscious green grass, and the WORKSHOP! The workshop has electricity and a vent to help cool you down while you work on your DIY projects! This home truly has it ALL! Call us TODAY to schedule an appointment!

