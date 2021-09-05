CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sherman

Sherman Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Sherman, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sherman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1MjN_0bnMjKrW00

119 S Highland Avenue, Sherman, 75092

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Shaded lot with mature trees! HVAC is 4 years old. HWH is 6 months old. There is hardwood under most of the carpet. Large bedroom with 3 closets. Large living area. This one is worth the effort to do paint and updates! One car attached garage with an additional single carport in the rear. Covered patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzqO6_0bnMjKrW00

2420 Bethany Road, Sherman, 75090

4 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,271 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Spacious main house on almost 2 acres plus second home perfect for extended family, guests or rental income. New roof installed April 2021! Minutes to Sherman and about an hour to Dallas. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 living & dining areas, inground pool, oversized detached garage plus a guest or rental house. Massive master suite could be split into several bedrooms and a game room. Enjoy a slower-paced life on the covered back patio with views of the pool and nature. Many updates include one of two AC units, fresh paint inside & out, water heater, flooring. Guest house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Foundation work completed with transferrable warranty!

1729 Eagle Landing, Van Alstyne, 75495

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14598913 - Built by Highland Homes - December completion! ~ Beautiful 1-story Highland Home in Van Alstyne. Upgrades include vinyl plank flooring through main living areas. Upgrade painted cabinets in kitchen with stainless steel appliance package. Kitchen also includes quartz countertops & stainless steel sink. Upgrade carpet throughout. Located just west of Hwy 75 on Van Alstyne Pkwy. Brand new Highland Home community that features small town living with quick access to McKinney, Allen, Frisco shopping & restaurants...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jMNB_0bnMjKrW00

506 W Bullock Street, Denison, 75020

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Craftsman style home with original wood flooring, two bedrooms, one bath, spacious living room with attached dining. Detached 12x20 shop with electric and concrete floors. Attached wood patio overlooking large grass fenced yard with beautiful mature trees.

