Roseburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Roseburg, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roseburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1138 Se Fairway Dr, Myrtle Creek, 97457 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,278 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful, single level, custom built home right next to Myrtle Creek Golf Course! High ceilings, crown molding, & formal & informal living spaces. Open kitchen w/island & 2 ovens. Gas fireplace in family rm. Large primary BDRM has walk-in closet, an en suite bathroom w/ tile shower & flooring, jet tub, & dual sinks. Enjoy beautiful views of the mountains & filtered views of the golf course from the spacious covered patio. Oversized 3-car garage for all your toys. Generac generator! A true Gem!

For open house information, contact Kelly Chin, R & R Properties of Eugene LLC at 541-505-9907

2500 Se Eagles Rest Ave, Roseburg, 97470 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Country living with city conveniences! 4 Bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on 13.29 acres. City water, outbuildings, decks, patio & partially fenced. Seasonal creek, trees, wildlife. Numerous potential building sites on property, two are already excavated. Property adjoins Roseburg City Limits & is within the UGB. Potential for development of additional lots!

For open house information, contact Tracy Grubbs, eXp Realty, LLC at 541-637-5490

377 Club Ave, Roseburg, 97470 3 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Private oasis at the top of Club Avenue in Northeast Roseburg with beautiful views of the mountains and valley. Large partially fenced yard, fruit trees, and wildlife. Recently remodeled with new vinyl and laminate flooring, insulation, plumbing, siding, roof, and updated electric. Adjacent empty lots offer privacy and serenity with gorgeous views close to town.

For open house information, contact Kristine Ronk, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-673-3272

1861 Se Starmer St, Roseburg, 97470 4 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Great home with beautiful landscaped yards. Covered back deck, one car detached extra deep garage, RV parking, newer vinyl windows , and remodeled bath. Come Take A Look!!!

For open house information, contact John McVeigh, CENTURY 21 The Neil Company RE at 541-673-4417