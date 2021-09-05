Check out these Seguin homes on the market

(Seguin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seguin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

909 Nodding Nixie, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Ashburn is a 1,302sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home. The long foyer leads into the large family room. The family room is open to the kitchen and the dining area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and decorative tile backsplash. The primary bedroom is located off the family room and includes a huge walk-in closet and walk-in shower. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the home next to the utility room. Enjoy the covered patio, full sod and irrigation. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Echo Dot Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

8293 Boenig Road, Seguin, 78155 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,916 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This 20 acre Ranchette located in Navarro ISD offers a 2916SF home with 3 bedrooms/3 full baths, atrium room "mudroom" with a full bath and a spacious living room with a built in entertainment center, propane fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Solar screens on all windows. Enjoy the covered porches with a gorgeous view of surrounding fields and pastures. Property is currently AG exempt; has grazing pastures as well as a productive hay field. This Ranchette also includes a small livestock barn and a 3600SF barn with water and electric. (Wired for an air compressor/welder) The 3600SF barn consists of gravel/asphalt/concrete floor. Automatic gate entrance with a concrete circular driveway.

For open house information, contact Sherry Grimm, Century 21 United - D&D at 830-379-7111

816 Nodding Nixie, Seguin, 78155 4 Beds 2 Baths | $247,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Elgin is new single story 1,612 sq ft home offering 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home features a foyer leading into the kitchen. The open kitchen overlooks the living and dining area and features spacious granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the main bedroom, bedroom 1, located off the family room. Featuring a huge walk in closet and large walk in shower. The Elgin comes with a covered rear patio giving view to the professionally irrigated and landscaped yard complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front DT.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

3308 Ridge Place, Seguin, 78155 4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The charming RC Magnolia plan is full of curb appeal with its welcoming front porch and front yard landscaping. This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large family room. Also enjoy a cozy breakfast/dining area, and a lovely kitchen fully equipped with energy-efficient appliances, ample counter space, and a roomy pantry for snacking and delicious family meals. Plus, a covered back porch for entertaining and relaxing. Learn more about this home today!

For open house information, contact Teresa Zepeda, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030