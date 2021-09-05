Check out these Orangeburg homes on the market

(Orangeburg, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orangeburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

135 Exotic Wine Dr, Orangeburg, 29115 1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Private location for business or studio home. Last used as "Nails by Carrie".

134 Silver Way, Orangeburg, 29115 4 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another one of Conquest Homes fines, "The Magnolia B Plan". Upgrade to include fireplace. Property is under construction. Lot # 25

135 Rivelon Rd, Orangeburg, 29115 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath quaint bungalow in Rivelon area of Orangeburg! Some of the upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical system, new kitchen and bath fixtures and new paint inside and out. Relax on the covered front porch, plant a garden in the huge back yard or grow grapes on the trellis. Owner is willing to install Central AC/Heat and/or appliance package for an additional cost. Come take a look at this hidden gem!

3539 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, 29115 3 Beds 3 Baths | $103,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Three bedroom home with master up stairs. Cape Cod style log cabin. Fireplace in family room. Front porch for your pleasure. Dining area off kitchen. All offers must be accompanied by proof of funds or qualification letter. Property will be sold as is. Seller will make no repairs.

