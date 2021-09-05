CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Check out these Orangeburg homes on the market

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 4 days ago

(Orangeburg, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orangeburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u35xe_0bnMjHDL00

135 Exotic Wine Dr, Orangeburg, 29115

1 Bed 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Private location for business or studio home. Last used as "Nails by Carrie".

For open house information, contact Karen Lee, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43924)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHL5h_0bnMjHDL00

134 Silver Way, Orangeburg, 29115

4 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another one of Conquest Homes fines, "The Magnolia B Plan". Upgrade to include fireplace. Property is under construction. Lot # 25

For open house information, contact Karen Lee, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044GVb_0bnMjHDL00

135 Rivelon Rd, Orangeburg, 29115

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath quaint bungalow in Rivelon area of Orangeburg! Some of the upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical system, new kitchen and bath fixtures and new paint inside and out. Relax on the covered front porch, plant a garden in the huge back yard or grow grapes on the trellis. Owner is willing to install Central AC/Heat and/or appliance package for an additional cost. Come take a look at this hidden gem!

For open house information, contact Barbara Brewer, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43982)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoJzt_0bnMjHDL00

3539 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, 29115

3 Beds 3 Baths | $103,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Three bedroom home with master up stairs. Cape Cod style log cabin. Fireplace in family room. Front porch for your pleasure. Dining area off kitchen. All offers must be accompanied by proof of funds or qualification letter. Property will be sold as is. Seller will make no repairs.

For open house information, contact Leslie Mallard, The Palmetto Group at 803-747-3475

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43268)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg, SC
102
Followers
215
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Business
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Appliance#Sc#Middleton Associates#Conquest Homes#Central Ac Heat#The Palmetto Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy