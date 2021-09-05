Top homes for sale in Auburn

(Auburn, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Auburn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2304 Las Palomas Loop, Lincoln, 95648 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,950 | Condominium | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This contemporary 3 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 story condo features nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space in this desired Lincoln location. The entry level has a bedroom w/full bath that can be used as a guest room or office. It also has access to the 2-car tandem garage. The main floor family/living room combo has vaulted ceiling with large windows that provide generous ambient light, full bath, master bedroom, and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances and tile flooring. The upper-level with its potential 2nd master bedroom has a full-bath and oversized loft. Within easy walking distance to Foskett Ranch Park, trails, and Hwy 65.

6725 Estates Court, Auburn, 95602 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,492 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This gorgeous home boasts nearly 3,500 square feet on 0.7 acres of land with sweeping views of the Auburn Valley Golf Course and hillside views from every room with up to 5 bedrooms. Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, this home features a large, gourmet chef's kitchen with a long island for all of your prep needs. The main floor features a shared dining room/living room and separate family room along with a home office, perfect for working from home or guests. The upstairs features a junior master suite along with a full master suite and an additional bedroom. The downstairs area below the main floor has its own guest suite with full bath, which could also double as your own man cave'' along with an additional room that would be perfect for your wine cellar for the wine connoisseur in you. The backyard is quiet & tranquil with plenty of ample space to entertain all of your family and friends. With so many features, you have to come see it in person. Better hurry on this one!!!

123 Mariner Pl, Lincoln, 95648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,309 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Excellent updated Brookview cul-de-sac 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with 3 car garage and spacious yard seeks new owners! No HOA or Mello Roos! This home feels elegant from the moment you enter the circular entry and behold the dramatic soaring ceiling of the formal dining and open staircase. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with stone counters, stylish sinks, painted cabinets and nickel hardware. Separate, open formal and casual living areas. Home features energy saving dual pane windows and ceiling fans as well as extra storage. Convenient upstairs laundry room with more storage cabinets and a sink. Spend evenings on the patio with a row of colorful crepe myrtle trees and enjoy fruit from citrus and apple trees. Maybe add a pool, play structure, or work from home/hobby shed.. Wonderful location near schools, parks, shopping, and various entertainment such as golf, Top Golf, water park, and a casino.

1292 Portello Way, Lincoln, 95648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Welcome to this immaculate, move-in-ready home in the desirable Sorrento community in Lincoln. With the plethora of upgrades,there's so much to love! The open kitchen concept is the perfect spot to socialize, cook, catch up on your favorite TV series, and prep your weekly meals. The chef's kitchen features decorative lights, a pantry, Kitchen Aid appliances, granite countertops, white updated cabinets, a gorgeous backsplash, and an island with seating. You'll be living the dream in the peaceful master retreat with eye-pleasing features, including a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanities with tile backsplash, and a spacious bedroom to unwind in. Outdoor living is complete with a drought-friendly landscape and a covered patio with a fan. Additional highlights: engineered wood flooring, spacious updated laundry room, two-car garage with a workbench, and storage. No HOA, Solar owned, and conveniently close to Atken Ranch Park

