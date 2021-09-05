CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

On the hunt for a home in El Centro? These houses are on the market

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(El Centro, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in El Centro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjS8E_0bnMjFRt00

1882 W Main St, Seeley, 92273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Don't miss out on this one. Large mobile home on a large lot. Big living/family room with open kitchen. There is a large screened-in patio. Also, there is an entrance from the back alley for easy access to the back yard.

For open house information, contact Dorsa Kniffin, Coldwell Banker The Wilkinson Team at 760-352-7700

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21761244IC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0kCK_0bnMjFRt00

2330 W Brighton, El Centro, 92243

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brand New 4bd 2 1/2 bath Single Story Home. This solar home comes with a front porch and a back back patio to hang out and enjoy the cool winter evenings in the Imperial Valley. And when the hot summer months are here come inside and entertain in this spacious 10 ft ceiling home with a bright white kitchen and large quartz top island that includes tons of storage. Other features include relaxing dimable lights in the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Arched hallway entry. Custom neutral paint throughout the walls and trim. And a perfect 5 shelf walk in pantry to stock up on your favorite foods, snacks and emergency stash. Call today to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Melina Bueno, El Centro Realty & Management at 760-337-1369

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21763452IC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggAr5_0bnMjFRt00

1894 Main St, Seeley, 92273

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Mobile Home | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 2000

AFFORDABILE PLUS SENSIBLE EQUALS LUXURY$$$Look no further than your very own American dream. This home has been remolded within the past few years, newer custom cabinets, granite counter tops in Kitchen and bath with under mount sinks in both baths as well the master offers a large over-sized tub with separate shower stall. This three bedroom two bath home is offering great value. The residence offers easy alley way access to park an RV or toys with unobstructed views of Mt Signal. Located on the western city limits providing plenty of privacy and limited traffic, Prices have been increasing on homes so don't delay on this very affordable dream. Today is the time to start living Take a L@@K

For open house information, contact Luke Thannikary, ERA The Real Estate Store at 760-352-0923

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21761940IC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVv1v_0bnMjFRt00

503 0 Haskell Dr, El Centro, 92243

4 Beds 3 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,705 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Breathtaking and Spacious! This gorgeous house is located in the Renaissance Subdivision and offers many features such as beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, 3 fireplaces located in the living room, family room, and in the Master bedroom. The kitchen is spacious and includes an island, corian countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The spacious Mst Bedroom includes a retreat area, dual fireplace, spacious RR area with a hot tub, dual shower, and 2 individual walk in closets! Other features include the downstairs bedroom, office that can be made into a bedroom, upstairs loft that can also be made into a bedroom, built in surround system in the family room, plenty of linen closets and built in storage spaces for your convenience, 2 fairly new A/C units replaced in 2018 & 2019, fairly new berber carpet throughout, a Vivint security and surveillance system, rear covered patio, and spacious rear yard. A MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Mark Esquer, Esquer Realty, Inc at 760-357-9707

Copyright © 2021 Imperial County Association of Realtors®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IVMLSCA-21703352IC)

