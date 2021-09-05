Muskogee-curious? These homes are on the market

(Muskogee, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Muskogee. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17321 S 337Th East Avenue, Porter, 74454 4 Beds 4 Baths | $484,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,182 Square Feet | Built in 2017

SECLUDED COUNTRY LIVING IN COWETA SCHOOLS, a few miles from the Muskogee Tpke- This breathtaking custom home is basically brand new, loaded with designer touches. Home cost $475,000 to build in 2017 and that doesn't take into consideration the cost of the 5 +/- acres. Gated entrance, over 1,000 feet of pavement leading up to the amazing 3,182 sf home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Ideal for family gatherings, tons of built-in's, screened porch w/ infrared heater and more.

1234 N F, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1958

CALLING ALL INVESTORS, MOTIVATED SELLER, SELLING AS IS, 3 BED, 1 BATH HOUSE WITH 1456/SF. NEW WINDOWS, ROOF, & SIDING 9 YEARS AGO, NICE FRONT PORCH, CORNER LOT, HOUSE NEEDS TLC; AN ADDITIONAL 1 BED, 1 BATH, 600/SF HOUSE ALSO GOES WITH THE PROPERTY. EXCLUDE THE STORAGE BLDG HOUSES HAVE SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC, THEY SHARE THE SAME WATER METER

1409 Baltimore Avenue, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Two story home on a quiet street ready to sell! New roof in 2021, newer vinyl windows, original wood stairs, roomy bedrooms. Being sold AS IS at a great price, so it won't last long!

1635 N Aberdeen Street, Muskogee, 74403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1940

CUTE BUNGALOW READY TO MOVE IN TO! HARD SURFACE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE; UPDATED KITCHEN & SELLER TO INSTALL NEW STOVE; BATHROOM HAS ALSO HAD SOME UPDATES! VINYL WINDOWS AND UPDATED ROOF; SELLER TO INSTALL NEW WINDOW UNITS AND HEATERS BEFORE CLOSING.

