Twin Falls, ID

Take a look at these homes on the Twin Falls market now

Twin Falls Daily
 4 days ago

(Twin Falls, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Twin Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFPNb_0bnMj9Em00

1950 Sherry Drive, Twin Falls, 83301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Walk to Morningside School. Large deck out back. Single car garage. Metal roof, solar on roof that helps with heating and cooling bills. Central A/C replaced in 2019. New furnace in 2021. Corner lot.

For open house information, contact Mary Meininger, Gem State Realty Inc at 208-734-0400

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817631)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYZpk_0bnMj9Em00

2620 Poleline Rd E, Twin Falls, 83301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,652 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This adorable log cabin has views for miles. Sip your coffee in front of the fire in the spacious living room this winter while watching the snowflakes flutter around the bridge. There is an attached 2 car garage and a detached shop with a porch, an office, electricity (220) and propane heat. These three acres provide plenty of room for your animals and backs up to the walking path, perfect for evening walks. Upstairs is a loft, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Downstairs is the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen, master and master bath, and laundry room. Come experience the beautiful sunset from the canyon rim.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Zimmerman, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho at 208-734-1991

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817547)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu97Q_0bnMj9Em00

Gem Drive, Kimberly, 83341

3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a custom builder who only builds a few a year. A modern, 3 bed 2 bath split bedroom, 1,675 sf with 2 car garage. Quartz Countertops, Kitchen Island, stainless steel Appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, dual sinks, walk in tiled master shower, fully tiled 2nd Bath! Enjoy cool summer breezes under the front/back patios. This property to have sod and sprinklers in front.

For open house information, contact Justin Winson, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98804078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pseua_0bnMj9Em00

1245 5Th Ave E, Twin Falls, 83301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | 870 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great investment property. The home rents for $800/month and the 2 garage spaces out back rent for $150 a piece. Rent is about $1100/month total. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath larger with nice kitchen and a larger lot.

For open house information, contact Nathan Lyda, Gateway Real Estate at 208-733-5600

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98811616)

See more property details

