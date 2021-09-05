CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Top homes for sale in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 4 days ago

(Elizabethtown, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elizabethtown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389XRT_0bnMj8M300

320 Mercer Street, Elizabethtown, 42701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1962

If you’re looking for an updated home look no more! This home has new flooring throughout. The kitchen and bathroom both have been updated! This home is a must see. Larger living room provides enough space to entertain. The kitchen has plenty of storage. Downstairs has even more potential. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Aaron Pennington, PENNINGTON PROPERTIES at 270-872-5469

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10057773)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bQk8_0bnMj8M300

738 Crescent Way, Radcliff, 40160

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,528 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Large home with tons of space! Finished basement has outside entrance & rented as an apartment. Main level features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a huge eatin kitchen with an abundance of cabinets & counter tops. Recently remodeled master bath with large walkin shower. Vaulted ceilings in living room. An office & a formal dining room. The basement features full kitchen, laundry area, living room, full bath & 2 bedrooms with egress windows. Nice backyard for the main house & a private courtyard area for the apartment. There is a 2 car garage at the front of the home & a 1 car garage on the back for storing toys, lawn equipment, etc. Fireplace, birdhouse and large mailbox does not remain with home.

For open house information, contact Trina Martin, TURLEY AUCTION & REALTY INC. at 270-735-7745

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10056540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3yrc_0bnMj8M300

984 Woods Hollow Drive, Radcliff, 40160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1983

THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY... This spacious Bi Level has been TOTALLY updated. Kitchen wall opened to the living room gives it the Open Floor plan that every family wants and needs. New windows, interior and exterior doors with hardware, new flooring, new Stainless Steel appliances, new cabinets & counter tops, new lighting, new plugs and switches, new paint, new exterior siding. Roof approximately 2 years old. The basement brings 750 plus additional space for the kids and a potential 4th bedroom with egress.

For open house information, contact Russell E Morse, JANES REALTY GROUP, INC. at 270-769-9977

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10058006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0z8r_0bnMj8M300

150 W Tophill Terrace, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your new home is located at the end of a dead end street in the quiet Hillsdale Estates of Elizabethtown. With a little love and care, this solid home can truly shine! The heart of your home will be the open layout living room, kitchen, and dining area. A sitting room/den off said dining area provides an extra space to relax or mingle. When the weather's fair, you can get some fresh air and take advantage of your front yard deck or your spacious back yard. 3 bedrooms can serve the needs of family, overnight guests, and/or a hobby room. A long driveway and detached garage provide plenty of parking possibilities. Both the side and back entries are outfitted with ramps.

For open house information, contact Bello Dimora Group, Keller Williams Louisville East at 502-554-9500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1590550)

