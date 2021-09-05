Take a look at these homes on the market in Tupelo

(Tupelo, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tupelo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1012 Fawn Dr., Tupelo, 38804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,683 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great home in one of Tupelo's oldest neighborhoods. This one is move-in ready and a must see! The home has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms. The family room is large with fireplace & built-ins. The master is oversized

For open house information, contact Andy&Christa Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

201 Winfield Dr., Tupelo, 38801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,958 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This is the fixer upper you have been looking for! This home just needs a little love to be the show piece of the neighborhood. 3 bedrooms (easily converted into 4 bedrooms), 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, formal dining area, large living spaces, inground pool with practically new liner and pump, large back yard and front yard, with a bonus space upstairs are just a few of the things that make this a wonderful home to be your next project. Priced at $35,000.00 below neighborhood comps, this home is priced for you to make it your own! Call to schedule your appointment today! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Ricky Murphy, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

121 River Run, None, 38801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $286,875 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction. Plans are subject to change. Taxes are estimated. Shady Oaks subdivision in Tupelo, Lee County and Tupelo Public Schools.

For open house information, contact Martin Mesecke, Coldwell Banker Signature at 662-503-8655

249 Rd 1124, Mooreville, 38857 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A rare find in Mooreville sitting on 29 acres with 80x100 shop/barn! This 1 story home spans 3700 sqft with plenty of room for the family! A large vaulted living room, a 22x22 gameroom, large kitchen with island! A small pond, white fence surrounding the front of the property! A great, convenient location to I-22 & Mooreville Schools! All info subject to verification

For open house information, contact Kevin Knight, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844