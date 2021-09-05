CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Tupelo

Posted by 
Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 4 days ago

(Tupelo, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tupelo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyPtC_0bnMj7TK00

1012 Fawn Dr., Tupelo, 38804

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,683 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great home in one of Tupelo's oldest neighborhoods. This one is move-in ready and a must see! The home has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms. The family room is large with fireplace & built-ins. The master is oversized

For open house information, contact Andy&Christa Estes, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-69)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVpYl_0bnMj7TK00

201 Winfield Dr., Tupelo, 38801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,958 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This is the fixer upper you have been looking for! This home just needs a little love to be the show piece of the neighborhood. 3 bedrooms (easily converted into 4 bedrooms), 2 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, formal dining area, large living spaces, inground pool with practically new liner and pump, large back yard and front yard, with a bonus space upstairs are just a few of the things that make this a wonderful home to be your next project. Priced at $35,000.00 below neighborhood comps, this home is priced for you to make it your own! Call to schedule your appointment today! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Ricky Murphy, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-20-2933)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CX7Kk_0bnMj7TK00

121 River Run, None, 38801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $286,875 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction. Plans are subject to change. Taxes are estimated. Shady Oaks subdivision in Tupelo, Lee County and Tupelo Public Schools.

For open house information, contact Martin Mesecke, Coldwell Banker Signature at 662-503-8655

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-147602)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzDsc_0bnMj7TK00

249 Rd 1124, Mooreville, 38857

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A rare find in Mooreville sitting on 29 acres with 80x100 shop/barn! This 1 story home spans 3700 sqft with plenty of room for the family! A large vaulted living room, a 22x22 gameroom, large kitchen with island! A small pond, white fence surrounding the front of the property! A great, convenient location to I-22 & Mooreville Schools! All info subject to verification

For open house information, contact Kevin Knight, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-605)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
122
Followers
226
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Tupelo, MS
Real Estate
City
Mooreville, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Ins#Coldwell Banker Southern#Tupelo Public Schools#Coldwell Banker Signature#Tm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy