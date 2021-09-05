CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Check out these homes on the West Bend market now

West Bend Bulletin
 4 days ago

(West Bend, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Bend. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVfgP_0bnMj5hs00

6960 Barney Ct, West Bend, 53090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction in this single family condo development. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has ensuite. Spend your chilly Wisconsin days in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. Patio doors from the dining area lead to a back deck, great place for your morning coffee. 3 car garage!! This 70 acre development includes 4 ponds, common wildlife area (over 45 acres are wooded), walking trails, well & septic, access to snowmobile trail system. A $150/mo, a mo., condo fee includes: sewer & water, snow removal, and lawn care!

For open house information, contact Thomas J Zernia, Boss Realty, LLC at 262-689-0022

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1759176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOBEl_0bnMj5hs00

583 Spur Rd, Slinger, 53086

4 Beds 1 Bath | $483,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Featuring ample communal living spaces, the Elise 2203 offers spacious, yet simplified living. The great room and dining room flow into the kitchen, which offers a walk-in pantry and prep island that can also serve as a snack bar for quick bites. A multi-use home office, powder room and mudroom with a built-in bench and storage for outerwear rounds out the first floor spaces. The three secondary bedrooms and hall bath offer individual privacy and is highlighted by the large master bedroom. Attached to the master bedroom is a walk-in closet and master bathroom, which features a dual vanity and a five-foot shower.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey P Wardon, Bielinski Homes, Inc. at 262-542-9494

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1747443)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wpca_0bnMj5hs00

5530 County Highway H, Allenton, 53002

5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,232 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Washington County Country Home primed for new ownership. Sprawled over 5.44+/- acres rests this rural 5bd/2bath (3,232 sq ft.) farm house. The land in and of itself is truly a gem - rural, scenic, and private. Room to roam for hobby farming, recreation, and serenity. The house is ready for your ideas to shine and come to life. Main floor features the kitchen with dining area, bedroom (could make a great office), and living area. The wood work throughout the home is truly a spectacle. The upper level boasts 4 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Property is complete with a larger 2 car garage and detached garage. It is recommended Buyer perform due diligence based on proposed use. Home is in need of TLC. Please do not drive in without an appointment.

For open house information, contact Alexander M Wisnefske, Land & Legacy Group LLC at 262-305-7494

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1755071)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJbbF_0bnMj5hs00

1816 Miller St, West Bend, 53095

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | 1,017 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come check out this new to the market, well maintained condo. Off the beaten path, great place to live and play. Reasonably priced condo in a great area, has a one car garage and another parking spot. Multiple updates in the home and multiple reasons to want to live here. All appliances included, even the washer and the dryer making this place truly move-in-ready. Call today for your private showing and you could be sitting on the deck enjoying your morning coffee in no time! Seller would possibly consider taking over buyers rental lease upon sale of this condo.

For open house information, contact Broc Nathan A Fleischer, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1745161)

See more property details

Comments / 0

