CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Top homes for sale in Hammond

Posted by 
Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 4 days ago

(Hammond, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hammond. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yp5h2_0bnMj3wQ00

52122 S Evans Road, Independence, 70443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful, secluded property! House is on 5.83 acres and is surrounded by woods for plenty of privacy! House is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Updates and no carpet throughout. Front porch good for resting and enjoying the view including wildlife of deer and turkeys. Workshop/shed is 18x40 and has a roll-up door great for storing equipment and outdoor toys!

For open house information, contact RANDY D RAY, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2305884)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAA82_0bnMj3wQ00

184 Williams Avenue, Ponchatoula, 70454

4 Beds 4 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great size home! 4 BR 3.5 BA. Wonderful brick, gas fireplace in one of two living areas. Wonderful sunroom on back of the home to enjoy as well. Tons of space in this home. Flood zone X. Don't miss an opportunity to come see this one.

For open house information, contact ANTHONY T NEESON, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2310125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCyt0_0bnMj3wQ00

39595 Big Branch Drive, Ponchatoula, 70454

4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful, well- kept, and ready to sell! This stunning 4bd/3 bath home boost endless upgrades w/ a fantastic floor plan. Foyer, formal dining, and open living room w/ plenty of natural light. Spotless kitchen & breakfast room. Primary is spacious on ground level, ensuite includes double vanity, separate shower/tub, & walk in closet. Upstairs is an oversized room w/ its personal ensuite. Enjoy fully fenced backyard w/ extended patio/cover, added shed, gutters, and whole home generator. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact JENNIFER P LACOSTE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SERVICES at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2309438)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PD6c_0bnMj3wQ00

48292 Fox Hollow Blvd, Hammond, 70401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $227,900 | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Fox Hollow!The Savoy is a beautiful and spacious one-story home! The foyer opens into the modern, open concept living area. The spacious kitchen has an island with plenty of counter-space and a pantry. The home has a large bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. The Savoy also has three other bedrooms, another full bath, and a utility room.Modern finishes include stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

For open house information, contact Fox Hollow D.R. Horton - Louisiana

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24666-1668)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
157
Followers
220
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Turkeys#House#Fox Hollow The Savoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy