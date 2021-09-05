Top homes for sale in Hammond

(Hammond, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hammond. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

52122 S Evans Road, Independence, 70443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful, secluded property! House is on 5.83 acres and is surrounded by woods for plenty of privacy! House is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Updates and no carpet throughout. Front porch good for resting and enjoying the view including wildlife of deer and turkeys. Workshop/shed is 18x40 and has a roll-up door great for storing equipment and outdoor toys!

184 Williams Avenue, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 4 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great size home! 4 BR 3.5 BA. Wonderful brick, gas fireplace in one of two living areas. Wonderful sunroom on back of the home to enjoy as well. Tons of space in this home. Flood zone X. Don't miss an opportunity to come see this one.

39595 Big Branch Drive, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful, well- kept, and ready to sell! This stunning 4bd/3 bath home boost endless upgrades w/ a fantastic floor plan. Foyer, formal dining, and open living room w/ plenty of natural light. Spotless kitchen & breakfast room. Primary is spacious on ground level, ensuite includes double vanity, separate shower/tub, & walk in closet. Upstairs is an oversized room w/ its personal ensuite. Enjoy fully fenced backyard w/ extended patio/cover, added shed, gutters, and whole home generator. Don't miss this one!

48292 Fox Hollow Blvd, Hammond, 70401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $227,900 | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Fox Hollow!The Savoy is a beautiful and spacious one-story home! The foyer opens into the modern, open concept living area. The spacious kitchen has an island with plenty of counter-space and a pantry. The home has a large bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. The Savoy also has three other bedrooms, another full bath, and a utility room.Modern finishes include stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

